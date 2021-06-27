Changes to Nifty50, 40-share M&O contract lot size come into effect





The new lot sizes of the Nifty50s futures and options (F&O) contracts and the forty shares are applicable from the July F&O series. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had decided to reduce the lot size for Nifty50s F&O contracts and 40 shares on March 31. As a result, the F&O lot size of Nifty50 has been reduced from 75 to 50 and that of 40 individual stocks by 50%. The lot sizes for Nifty Bank at 25 and Nifty Financial Services at 40 remained unchanged. Read here: Reducing the lot size for Nifty contracts will reduce margin requirements for futures trading by a third, relieving retail traders. The move comes as the third phase of the Securities and Exchange Board of Indias (Sebi) maximum margin regulation came into effect on June 1. The new rules force brokers to collect margins based on the intraday peak position. From June 1, the initial margin requirement was raised to 75 percent instead of 50 percent and will eventually be raised to 100 percent from September. These rules entered into force over the last year in a progressive manner. State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Power, Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Finance, BHEL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Cipla, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mindtree and SAIL are among 40 stocks whose market lot size has been revised In the case of Bajaj Finserv and Coforge, the market lot size has been reduced to 75 from 125 and 200 from 375, respectively. The lot size for M&O contracts of 114 shares is unchanged. Here is the list of the 40 stocks whose lot size has been reduced: Mr. No Underlying symbol Current Market Lot Revised market package 1 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED ADANIENT 2000 1000 2 PORTS OF ADANI AND LIMITED SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE ADANIPORTS 2500 1250 3 APOLLO HPITAUX LIMITED COMPANY APOLLOHOSP 500 250 4 APOLLO LIMITED TIRES APOLLOTYRE 5000 2500 5 ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED ASHOKLEY 9000 4500 6 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED BAJFINANCE 250 125 7 ELECTRONIC BHARAT LIMITED BEL 7600 3800 8 BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED BHEL 21000 10500 9 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCING CORPORATION LIMITED CHOLAFIN 2500 1250 ten CIPLA LIMITED CIPLA 1300 650 11 COLGATE PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED COLPAL 700 350 12 CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED CUMMINSIND 1200 600 13 GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED GRASIM 950 475 14 HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED HAVELLES 1000 500 15 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED HINDALCO 4300 2150 16 IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED IDFCFIRSTB 19000 9500 17 JINDAL STEEL & LIMITED POWER JINDALSTEL 5000 2500 18 JSW STEEL LIMITED JSWACIER 2700 1350 19 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED M&M 1400 700 20 MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED MFSL 1300 650 21 MINDTREE LIMITED THE TREE OF SPIRITS 800 400 22 SUMI MOTHERSON SYSTEMS LIMITED MOTHER SUMI 7000 3500 23 EDGE INFO (INDIA) LIMITED NAUKRI 250 125 24 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED PEL 550 275 25 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED NAVIGATE 19000 9500 26 NATIONAL BANK OF INDIA SBIN 3000 1500 27 CEMENT SHREE LIMITED SHREECEM 50 25 28 SIEMENS LIMITED SIEMENS 550 275 29 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCIAL COMPANY LIMITED SRTRANSFIN 800 400 30 TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED TATACHEM 2000 1000 31 TATA MOTORS LIMITED TATAMOTORS 5700 2850 32 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED TATA POWER 13500 6750 33 TATA STEEL LIMITED TATACIER 1700 850 34 TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED TECHM 1200 600 35 TITAN COMPANY LIMITED TITAN 750 375 36 TORRENT LIMITED POWER TORRENTIAL POWER 3000 1500 37 CEMENT ULTRATECH LIMITED ULTRACEMCO 200 100 38 VEDANTA LIMITED LED 6200 3100 39 LIMITED TOURS TURNS 1000 500 40 WIPRO LIMITED WIPRO 3200 1600

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos