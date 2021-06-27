Connect with us

Changes to Nifty50, 40-share M&O contract lot size come into effect

21 seconds ago

The new lot sizes of the Nifty50s futures and options (F&O) contracts and the forty shares are applicable from the July F&O series. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had decided to reduce the lot size for Nifty50s F&O contracts and 40 shares on March 31.

As a result, the F&O lot size of Nifty50 has been reduced from 75 to 50 and that of 40 individual stocks by 50%.

The lot sizes for Nifty Bank at 25 and Nifty Financial Services at 40 remained unchanged.

Read here:

Reducing the lot size for Nifty contracts will reduce margin requirements for futures trading by a third, relieving retail traders.

The move comes as the third phase of the Securities and Exchange Board of Indias (Sebi) maximum margin regulation came into effect on June 1.

The new rules force brokers to collect margins based on the intraday peak position. From June 1, the initial margin requirement was raised to 75 percent instead of 50 percent and will eventually be raised to 100 percent from September.

These rules entered into force over the last year in a progressive manner.

State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Power, Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Finance, BHEL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Cipla, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mindtree and SAIL are among 40 stocks whose market lot size has been revised

In the case of Bajaj Finserv and Coforge, the market lot size has been reduced to 75 from 125 and 200 from 375, respectively.

The lot size for M&O contracts of 114 shares is unchanged.

Here is the list of the 40 stocks whose lot size has been reduced:

Mr. NoUnderlyingsymbolCurrent Market LotRevised market package
1ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITEDADANIENT20001000
2PORTS OF ADANI AND LIMITED SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONEADANIPORTS25001250
3APOLLO HPITAUX LIMITED COMPANYAPOLLOHOSP500250
4APOLLO LIMITED TIRESAPOLLOTYRE50002500
5ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITEDASHOKLEY90004500
6BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITEDBAJFINANCE250125
7ELECTRONIC BHARAT LIMITEDBEL76003800
8BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITEDBHEL2100010500
9CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCING CORPORATION LIMITEDCHOLAFIN25001250
tenCIPLA LIMITEDCIPLA1300650
11COLGATE PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITEDCOLPAL700350
12CUMMINS INDIA LIMITEDCUMMINSIND1200600
13GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITEDGRASIM950475
14HAVELLS INDIA LIMITEDHAVELLES1000500
15HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITEDHINDALCO43002150
16IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITEDIDFCFIRSTB190009500
17JINDAL STEEL & LIMITED POWERJINDALSTEL50002500
18JSW STEEL LIMITEDJSWACIER27001350
19MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITEDM&M1400700
20MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITEDMFSL1300650
21MINDTREE LIMITEDTHE TREE OF SPIRITS800400
22SUMI MOTHERSON SYSTEMS LIMITEDMOTHER SUMI70003500
23EDGE INFO (INDIA) LIMITEDNAUKRI250125
24PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITEDPEL550275
25STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITEDNAVIGATE190009500
26NATIONAL BANK OF INDIASBIN30001500
27CEMENT SHREE LIMITEDSHREECEM5025
28SIEMENS LIMITEDSIEMENS550275
29SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCIAL COMPANY LIMITEDSRTRANSFIN800400
30TATA CHEMICALS LIMITEDTATACHEM20001000
31TATA MOTORS LIMITEDTATAMOTORS57002850
32TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITEDTATA POWER135006750
33TATA STEEL LIMITEDTATACIER1700850
34TECH MAHINDRA LIMITEDTECHM1200600
35TITAN COMPANY LIMITEDTITAN750375
36TORRENT LIMITED POWERTORRENTIAL POWER30001500
37CEMENT ULTRATECH LIMITEDULTRACEMCO200100
38VEDANTA LIMITEDLED62003100
39LIMITED TOURSTURNS1000500
40WIPRO LIMITEDWIPRO32001600

ExBUlletin

