Could your money go up like a rocket if you sent it into space?

In May of last year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the world’s first private company to launch astronauts into space. The successful mission, aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, was heralded as a triumph in the United States, with commentators predicting a new and exciting era of privately funded human space travel.

One commentator joked that it wouldn’t be long before Tom Cruise was put into orbit to shoot a new Top Gun In Orbit movie.

While there was a strong nationalist overtone in Crew Dragon’s triumph, there is no doubt that the commercial space industry is now booming.

Stellar returns ?: The commercial space industry is now very much in growth mode

It attracts billions of pounds of funding from venture capitalists and large corporations who see the space as an exciting new frontier to conquer and from which to make hefty profits.

It also presents attractive investment opportunities for long-term investors, but not, as Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear would say, in the realm of promising “infinity and beyond” returns. Even though experts are enthusiastic about space as an investment theme, it is not without risk. Many businesses are private and not public, and some will invariably be abandoned.

Interest in space as an investment is not only fueled by a growing space travel market. Companies see exciting potential in the wider commercialization of space through the use of satellite constellations to help bring broadband to currently unserved parts of the world and to advance future technologies such as artificial intelligence.

There is also interest in the development of reusable rockets, supporting innovation in areas such as logistics and yes even asteroid mining. These rocks are considered to be a rich potential source of gold, diamonds and other vital metals and minerals.

The latest analysis from U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley suggests that the global space industry could generate revenues of $ 1.1 trillion ($ 800 billion) per year by 2040, up from $ 350 billion today. He estimates that satellite broadband will account for at least 50% of this projected growth, with satellites enabling high-speed Internet service helping to reduce the cost of data just as demand explodes.

“The demand for data is growing at an exponential rate,” says Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, “while the cost of accessing space and, by extension, data decreases by an order of magnitude.

“We believe the greatest opportunity comes from providing Internet access to underserved and unserved parts of the world.

“But there is also going to be an increased demand for bandwidth from self-driving cars, the ‘internet of things’, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and video.” The enthusiasm for space as a key investment theme today and in the future is contagious.

A number of asset managers, including Montanaro Asset Management and Seraphim, have joined the group with new investment launches that are based on a strong spatial theme.

The specialist in exchange-traded funds HANetf has also just launched the Procure Space fund. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, it invests in around thirty companies which derive part of their income from activities linked to space.

Major holdings include US technology company Trimble and North American satellite television company Dish Network. He also owns a stake in the space tourism company Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson. Virgin was granted a license to transport customers to the edge of space on Friday.

Hector McNeil, co-founder of HANetf, believes that the space economy is increasingly becoming a part of people’s daily lives. “The commercialization of space is upon us,” he says. “Satellite systems and technologies are a major growth market, as demonstrated by the success of companies such as Uber and Deliveroo.

“GPS is at the heart of their success, just as satellites are essential in providing higher bandwidth and coverage in broadband and telecommunications.

“Indeed, the London Stock Exchange now uses satellites to regulate stock transactions and confirm the time at which stock transactions are executed.”

Montanaro, a firm specializing in investing in small businesses, will this week launch a new Global Innovation fund that will invest part of its portfolio in companies providing services to support the growth of the space ecosystem. Guido Dacie-Lombardo, who will manage the fund, believes the space industry is poised to become a key technology-related investment theme.

“Space as a concept appeals to the imaginative investor,” he says. “But for much of history, this has been the domain of government agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States.

“Yet now the space as an investment theme becomes much more interesting as it expands.”

Dacie-Lombardo argues that major advances in the development of reusable rockets are rapidly reducing the cost of accessing space. Indeed, SpaceX’s pioneering commercial launch of astronauts into space last year used a “Falcon 9” rocket that was successfully brought back to Earth.

He believes such rockets, launched by companies like Amazon’s subsidiary, Blue Origin as well as SpaceX, will provide exciting opportunities to take advantage of this technology.

Montanaro’s approach to space investment will not be brash. It will avoid pure space space companies, which, according to Dacie-Lombardo, “are still grappling with difficult cost curves and will require significant capital investments.”

Instead, it will look to invest in supporting companies like SiTime (listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the United States) which sells its advanced silicon-based timing chips to SpaceX due to their resilience in environments extremes.

Those with a strong socially responsible approach to investing will be encouraged by Montanaro’s position on ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues. It will not invest in companies involved in space technology for military use.

Probably the most daring space fund launch is that of investment firm Seraphim Space. Seraphim says it is the world’s largest investor in space technology and has supported more than 60 space-oriented start-ups over the past five years.

He hopes to create a $ 250million investment fund, with stakes in 19 companies (worth just under $ 100million) in the portfolio from day one. He has set himself an ambitious goal of generating long-term annual returns on investment of 20%.

Retail investors can purchase shares of the new trust through a wealth management platform such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown or Interactive Investor or by completing a prospectus available at seraphim.vc. The minimum investment is 1,000 and the deadline is July 9, although investors can also buy shares once the trust is launched.

Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim, believes that space represents a story of growth spanning “decades”, with two key drivers behind it.