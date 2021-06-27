Release according to article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the aim of distribution on a European scale

Connect with us

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-26 / 16:18 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement on Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second Class Meetings of 2021 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 26 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart 
Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange and 
Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and 
the Second Class Meetings of 2021 (together the 'Shareholders Meetings'). All resolutions haven been passed at the 
Shareholders Meetings. 
Content of this announcement: 
I. Poll Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Class Meetings; 
II. Change of Director; 
III. Change of Supervisors and Election of Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors; 
IV. Amendments to the Articles of Association; 
V. Payment of Final Dividend; and 
VI. Adjustment to the Composition of Special Committees under the Board 
I. Poll Results of the AGM and the Class Meetings 
1. Poll Results of the AGM 
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 14:00 CST on 25 
June 2021 (Friday) at Haier University, Haier Information Industry Park, Laoshan District, Qingdao, PRC. All 
resolutions were duly passed. 
The meeting was convened by the Board and voting was conducted through a combination of on-site voting and online 
voting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the 
Articles of Association of the Company and pertinent provisions of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") , Hong 
Kong Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse. The on-site meeting was presided by the Chairman of the Company. 
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 9,408,929,038, which was the total 
number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting in respect of the 
resolutions at the AGM. Haier Group and its associates hold 33.73% of the total issued shares of the Company and are 
entitled to exercise control over the voting right in respect of their Shares. Haier Group and its associates will 
abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the New Financial Service Framework Agreement and its proposed 
annual cap at the AGM. 
Shareholders or their proxies holding 6,080,584,192 shares in the Company carrying voting rights (representing 
approximately 64.63% of the total share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM) attended the AGM. 
Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll. The voting results in 
respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM (of which special resolutions marked with**) are set out as follows: 
RESOLUTIONS                                                In favour               Against               Abstain 
                                                       Shares     Percentage  Shares   Percentage   Shares   Percentage 
                                                                  (%)                  (%)                   (%) 
1.            To Consider and Approve 2020          6,053,999,529  99.5706   1,235,066 0.0203     24,875,597 0.4091 
              Financial Statements 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
2.            To Consider and Approve 2020 Annual   6,053,998,249  99.5705   1,235,066 0.0203     24,876,877 0.4092 
              Report and Annual Report Summary 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
RESOLUTIONS                                               In favour                Against               Abstain 
                                                      Shares     Percentage   Shares   Percentage   Shares   Percentage 
                                                                 (%)                   (%)                   (%) 
3.            To Consider and Approve 2020 Report  6,053,986,249  99.5703   1,247,116  0.0205     24,876,827 0.4092 
              on the Work of the Board of 
              Directors 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
4.            To Consider and Approve 2020 Report  6,053,985,769  99.5703   1,247,196  0.0205     24,877,227 0.4092 
              on the Work of the Board of 
              Supervisors 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
5.            To Consider and Approve 2020 Audit   6,053,985,749  99.5703   1,247,066  0.0205     24,877,377 0.4092 
              Report on Internal Control 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
6.            To Consider and Approve 2020 Profit  6,068,331,837  99.8063     99,566   0.0016     11,678,789 0.1921 
              Distribution Plan 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**7.          **To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,295,367  99.8057    123,766   0.0020     11,691,059 0.1923 
              on the Anticipated Provision of 
              Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 
              2021 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
8.            To Consider and Approve Resolution   6,068,302,962  99.8058    116,166   0.0019     11,691,064 0.1923 
              on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange 
              Fund Derivatives Business 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
9.            To Consider and Approve Resolution   6,047,693,021  99.4668   20,451,732 0.3364     11,965,439 0.1968 
              on the Adjustment of Allowances of 
              Directors 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
10.           To Consider and Approve Resolution   6,068,105,207  99.8026    124,766   0.0021     11,880,219 0.1954 
              on Closing Certain Fund-raising 
              Investment Projects from Convertible 
              Corporate Bonds and Permanently 
              Supplementing the Working Capital 
              with the Surplus Funds 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
RESOLUTIONS                                            In favour                 Against                 Abstain 
                                                   Shares     Percentage    Shares     Percentage   Shares   Percentage 
                                                              (%)                      (%)                   (%) 
**11.         ** To Consider and Approve        4,795,537,276  78.8664   1,273,137,777 20.9378    11,909,139 0.1959 
              Resolution on the General Meeting 
              to Grant a General Mandate to the 
              Board of Directors on Additional 
              Issuance of H Shares of the 
              Company 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**12.         ** To Consider and Approve        4,787,456,021  78.7396   1,280,745,312 21.0645    11,908,859 0.1959 
              Resolution on the General Meeting 
              to Grant a General Mandate to the 
              Board of Directors on Additional 
              Issuance of D Shares of the 
              Company 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**13.         ** To Consider and Approve        6,064,207,486  99.7384     9,149,136   0.1505     6,753,570  0.1111 
              Resolution on the General Meeting 
              to Grant a General Mandate to the 
              Board of Directors to Decide to 
              Repurchase Not More Than 10% of 
              the Total Number of H Shares of 
              the Company in Issue

