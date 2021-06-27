Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control





















Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish Marabozu candle on the weekly charts, suggesting strength in the coming days.

Movers and Shakers | Top 10 stocks that moved the most in the past week


  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Get rid of the hesitation over COVID-19 vaccine, don’t believe the rumors, PM Modi tells people

  • Delhi government further eases restrictions from June 28: check what’s allowed, what’s not

  • We should study the relationship between Covid and neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s

  • No order issued for the payment of an increase in DA, DR, according to the Ministry of Finance

  • Monsoon update: Delhi, neighboring areas will have to wait another week for monsoon, IMD says

  • Tokyo Olympics: Japan to ask Indian athletes and others for more COVID-19 tests

  • India to move T20 Cricket World Cup to UAE due to pandemic: sources

  • Have at least one COVID hit made mandatory to enter public places in Rajasthan from June 28

  • Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Rise for Second Day in a Row

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 design renders, color options leaked ahead of supposed June 28 launch

  • Redmi Note 10T 5G price, specifications announced in Russia

  • 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift Road Test OVERDRIVE




  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Get rid of the hesitation over COVID-19 vaccine, don’t believe the rumors, PM Modi tells people

  • Delhi government further eases restrictions from June 28: check what’s allowed, what’s not

  • We should study the relationship between Covid and neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s

  • No order issued for the payment of an increase in DA, DR, according to the Ministry of Finance

  • Monsoon update: Delhi, neighboring areas will have to wait another week for monsoon, IMD says

  • Tokyo Olympics: Japan to ask Indian athletes and others for more COVID-19 tests

  • India to move T20 Cricket World Cup to UAE due to pandemic: sources

  • Have at least one COVID hit made mandatory to enter public places in Rajasthan from June 28

  • Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Rise for Second Day in a Row

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 design renders, color options leaked ahead of supposed June 28 launch

  • Redmi Note 10T 5G price, specifications announced in Russia

New trends

The Delta variant is



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi428.8011.602.78
Indiabulls Hsg271.406.952.63
ntpc116.05-1.95-1.65
Nhpc26.600.150.57

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting