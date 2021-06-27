Dodla Dairy IPO: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy to debut in D-Street on Monday





NEW DELHI: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy, which recently completed their initial public offerings, will debut on the stock exchange on Monday, according to stock exchange information. The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) managed to raise Rs 2,144 crore through its IPO, which included just over Rs 955 crore that was raised from key investors. Dodla Dairy has raised Rs 520 crore from its public offering including Rs 156 crore from key investors. KIMS’s Rs 2,144 crore IPO, which was open for subscriptions from June 16 to 18, was subscribed 3.86 times at a price range of Rs 815 to 825 per share. The portion intended for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 5.26 times, retail investors (RII) 2.9 times and non-institutional investors 1.89 times. The initial public offering (IPO) included a new issue of shares totaling up to Rs 200 crore and an offer to sell a maximum of 2,35,60,538 shares from existing promoters and shareholders. A total of 1,60,03,615 equity shares were offered by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd as part of the offer to sell, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 7 75,933 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3,87,966 shares of Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals and 60,058,058 shares of other existing selling shareholders.

KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and the treatments offered. It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with a total capacity of 3,064 beds, of which more than 2,500 beds are operational as of December 31, 2020. KIMS Hospitals offer a full range of health services in more than 25 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neuroscience, gastric sciences, orthopedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and maternal and child care. The initial sale of Dodla Dairy ‘Rs 520 crore shares was subscribed 45.62 times at a price range of Rs 421-428 each. The initial public offering was opened for public subscription on June 16 and concluded on June 18. The category reserved for QIBs was subscribed 84.88 times, non-institutional investors 73.62 times and the part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.34 times. The IPO included a new issue of shares worth up to Rs 50 crore, as well as an offer to sell up to 1 09 85 444 shares by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy and Dodla Family Trust. The company’s operations in India are primarily spread across the four southern Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos