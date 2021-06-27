Many large e-commerce companies have blatantly flouted land laws: Goyal

All e-commerce businesses must follow the law of the land and not use the force or power of money to harm Indian interests as many of these large online businesses have come to India and have “very” openly. flouted the laws of the land, in more than one way. Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He said that many of the practices followed by these companies are against the interests of consumers and that the government recently released draft rules for e-commerce companies or market models, applicable to all entities, including Indian ones. .

These rules are meant to protect the interests of consumers, he told a webinar.

“The Indian market is big and we invite all players to come and participate. But it is clear that we have to make them work within the rules and laws of the country. Unfortunately, many of these big e-commerce companies are entered India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the country, in more than one way, ”said the minister.

“I have had several engagements with these big companies, especially American ones, I can see a bit of arrogance in their size and their ability to fund large sums of money in the early stages to try to capture the Indian market. or greater part of the Indian market in particular certain products at the expense of our mom and pop stores, “he added.

Goyal said it was “very” unfair that just because they are big and have large pools of low-cost capital, they should be allowed to get away without harming national interests or the interests of consumers. national.

“So I think it would be good if all the companies obey the law of the land and not use muscle strength or the power of money to try to harm Indian interests,” he said.

Recalling one of his comments on the announcement of an e-commerce giant investing $ 1 billion in India, Goyal said the company was making the financing because it had suffered losses in the previous two years.

In January 2020, the minister said Jeff Bezos’ company Amazon was doing the country a disservice by making investments and wondered how the large online retail company could suffer such losses without its prices. predators.

They have to invest it because the company has used that money to predatory price, to likely subsidize certain products and capture more of the market at the expense of small mom and pop stores, he said. .

“… and when the questions about it keep getting lost, they are slow to give the information and when people complain to the CCI (Competition Commission of India), they immediately start shopping in the Indian courts.

“If these companies have nothing to hide and if they are doing honest business practices, why don’t they respond to CCI? he wondered.

The fact that they are trying to escape this probably only justifies that they are probably engaging in predatory pricing, they are trying to influence market behavior, their algorithms are trying to influence consumer choice and consumers are not. are not allowed in India, he said.

“So very clearly their irregular practices are the cause of their unease, if any, they should have submitted to the requirements of Indian law,” Goyal said.

He also said that several countries like the United States were working on antitrust laws for e-commerce and that the UK market and competition authority had opened big tech investigations, mostly US forms, “now clearly , the world is waking up to the realities of these big tech and e-commerce companies. “

“In India we have around 60 million mom and pop stores spread across the country … Today it might not sound threatening. You can tell how these businesses would impact villages, how will they reach everywhere, but the power of money, technology, and their ability to last a long time, pose risks to the nearly 100 million people who are engaged in one form or another in small retail stores across the country. », Declared the Minister.

When these big companies talk about creating a million jobs or maybe supporting 100,000 small Indian manufacturers, “I very conveniently think (they) are also forgetting to say what the job losses will be because of their influence”, did he declare.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)