Actions Should Rise As FATF Anguish Ends







It is widely hoped that stocks will find a course after Pakistan’s graylisted status quo and suffer a possible demotion to the frontier market by MSCI in the aftermath, brokers said. The benchmark KSE-100 Shares of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week at 47,603 points from 48,238.67 points, down 1.33% or 635 points last week. We expect the market to show a mixed to positive trend over the coming week, driven by the FATF’s announcement to keep Pakistan on the gray list, and the sectors that have benefited from major relief in the coming week. the budget will remain in the limelight, brokerage firm Arif Habib Ltd said in a report. On the other hand, energy stocks are expected to continue to perform well due to the rise in international oil prices and the government’s divestment plan from OGDC and PPL and the postponement of the divestment of government shares in MARI. However, a current account deficit of $ 632 million for May 2021 and a rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the next few months could weaken investor sentiment, the brokerage said. Average daily volumes and traded value for the outgoing week fell 34% and 35% to 694 million shares and $ 112 million, respectively. The downward contribution was led by cement plants (212 points), commercial banks (178 points), oil and gas exploration companies (58 points), pharmaceuticals (53 points) and marketing companies. oil and gas (51 points). The main losers from a script perspective were LUCK (118 points), TRG (62 points), MCB (60 points), PSO (45 points) and HBL (44 points). While the main script winners were SYS (67 points), FCEPL (43 points), HUBC (38 points), ANL (34 points) and MTL (21 points). During the week, trading started on a negative note, with the index losing 226 points on Monday amid economic uncertainty, given soaring international oil prices and the depreciation of the rupee. The pessimism in the stock market has been fueled by the unavailability of gas for industries unrelated to exporting, gasoline shortages at many gas stations in Pakistan as oil tankers have called a strike across the country that could affect exporters’ activities, Pakistan’s proposed reclassification from MSCI Emerging Market to the border market, and uncertainty over the outcome of the FATF plenary led to profit taking by investors. The foreigners unloaded shares worth $ 7.88 million, up from a net sale of $ 6.76 million last week. Significant sales were observed in all other sectors ($ 7.42 million) and commercial banks ($ 1.94 million). Locally, purchases were reported by individuals ($ 13.71 million) followed by banks ($ 12.86 million). Overnight information from MSCI regarding Pakistan’s possible downgrade from the MSCI Emerging Market Index to the MSCI Frontier Market Index, left investors perplexed as to the stock upgrade in the recent MSCI Review, in particular LUCK and TRG, which were added to the Standard and Small indices respectively. According to KASB Research, the reclassification in Frontier Market will lead to outflows of passive investments of nearly $ 101 million according to their estimates. Topline Securities said the impact of the downgrade is likely to be neutral to positive. MSCI will consult with market players on this reclassification proposal until August 31, 2021 and the decision will be announced by September 7, 2021. We estimate the potential investment of passive FM funds at $ 150-200 million, where $ 125-150 million is likely in major constituents, according to the Topline report.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos