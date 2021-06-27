traffic light eco-scoring system to be piloted on British food labels | Food industry





A new traffic light system on food and beverage packaging is being launched to enable consumers to make more environmentally friendly choices. The program was set up by Foundation Earth, a new government-backed nonprofit, global food giant Nestl, and UK brands such as Marks & Spencer, Sainsburys, The Co-op and Costa Coffee. A pilot test in the fall will see a range of foods and beverages carry front-of-package green scores for the first time, ranking the environmental impact of each item and making it easy for customers to assess their own. they buy low-carbon products from sustainability-focused suppliers. Labels are expected to disrupt food industry supply chains and encourage producers to be more innovative to help reduce their environmental impact. Products will be classified into levels marked from A to G and color coded, with green reserved for the most environmentally friendly items and red at the very least, based on a system developed by scientists from the feed from the University of Oxford with support from the World Wide Fund for Nature. Food production is a major contributor to carbon emissions and loss of biodiversity. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims industry is responsible for up to 37% of greenhouse gases, and that without intervention, this figure is expected to increase by 30% by 2050 due to population growth. The launch of Foundation Earth has brought together key players in food science, food production and retail, and is partly funded by the European Commission’s food innovation initiative EIT Food. Andy Zynga, Managing Director of EIT, said: Foundation Earth is the culmination of years of work by our EIT Food consortium and the University of Oxford. It will bring a credible and clear front-of-package labeling system on food products across the continent. The traffic light pilot will run alongside a nine-month research project that will combine the Oxford method with a program designed by the Belgian university KU Leuven and the Spanish research agency AZTI to produce an eco-system. score suitable for use across Europe by 2022. Foundation Earth was imagined by an entrepreneur Denis Lynn, who died in a quad bike accident last month. Lynns’ company Finnebrogue Artisan owns the Naked bacon brand, which will join Meatless Farm, Greencore, Mash Direct and the Good Little Company in adding eco scores to their products starting in September. Labor MP Luke Pollard, fictitious Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: People want to do what they can to tackle the climate crisis and help the environment. But right now, they don’t have the information they need to make more sustainable purchasing choices. I want to see clearer labeling on carbon and environmental references so people can support the brands and products that are doing the right thing for our planet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos