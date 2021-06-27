KIMS and Dodla Dairy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE tomorrow

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy will debut on BSE and NSE on Monday. the KIMS 2,144 crore IPO The initial public offering of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) was subscribed for 3.86 times. It included a little more 955 crore which was raised from key investors. The part intended for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 5.26 times, non-institutional investors 1.89 times and retail investors (RII) 2.89 times.

“Exchange trading members are advised that as of Monday, June 28, 2021, shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange in the list of securities group” B “,”, declared a notification on BSE.

Another notification read: “Exchange trading members are advised that as of Monday, June 28, 2021, Dodla Dairy Limited shares will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange in the ‘B’ list of securities group. . “

the The 2,144 crore initial public offering (IPO) of KIMS included a new issue of up to 200 crore and an offer to sell a maximum of 2,35,60,538 shares. The price range of the offer was 815-825 per share.

KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and the treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with a total capacity of 3,064 beds, of which more than 2,500 beds are operational as of December 31, 2020.

Dodla Dairy ‘ The initial sale of 520 crore shares was subscribed 45.62 times at a price range of 421-428 each. The initial public offering was opened for public subscription on June 16 and concluded on June 18.

The category reserved for QIBs was subscribed 84.88 times, non-institutional investors 73.62 times and the part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.34 times.

The IPO included a new issue of shares worth 50 crore, in addition, an offer to sell up to 1,09 85,444 shares of TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy and Dodla Family Trust.

The company’s operations in India are primarily spread across the four southern Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (With contributions from the agency)

