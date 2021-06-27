Women in the craft beer industry say they are treated like they don’t belong. Now they are speaking out.

Brienne Allan started working in the craft beer business about ten years ago as a bartender. After the brewery got its license, a manager asked it to switch to beer making. It was then, she said, that the owner approached her.

He said women don’t belong to the brewery, Allan said. Everyone laughed and no one stood up for me. I’ve spent every moment trying to prove them wrong ever since.

Allan’s career as a brewer has since blossomed. She has been brewing specialty lager beers for almost 10 years and was the production manager at Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts for about five years. But even working in a company, she says, is encouraging, the harassment she faces as a woman, she said, continues to set in.

READ MORE: Breweries in the Philly area illustrate how craft beer culture is becoming toxic and how it can be avoided

Allan, 31, who is working with Notch to build a new valve room, said she was patronized at work, usually by men who don’t work at Notch and are surprised to see a woman participate in the grunt work. According to many in the industry, the craft beer industry is predominantly white, male, cisgender, and straight.

In May, on a particularly difficult day in the reception hall, where the contract workers were idiots and didn’t realize that Allan was a manager, she says, she turned to her Instagram account in frustration. and asked if other women received sexist comments at work.

Male brewers ever get asked: How did you learn to be a master brewer? in a condescending way? she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Allan said we were talking to him like a dog.

What happened next, she didn’t expect: Hundreds of anecdotes poured in from other women into craft beer. The women detailed harassment, toxic masculinity, and even allegations of assault at some of the world’s most notorious breweries.

With a simple request on social media, Allan had sparked some sort of #MeToo movement within the craft beer industry, which supporters say was long overdue. Allan said he has received more than 1,000 messages since, detailing allegations of sexual assault and racism within the craft beer industry. Some women have even announced ongoing lawsuits and potential lawsuits against former employers.

“Given the volume and seriousness of testimonials from women across the industry, the number of concerns raised and discussed among our executives has been significant,” said Bob Pease, President and CEO of the Brewers Association, the premier trade organization in the industry. “We are not in a position to implement changes at the brewery level, but we recognize that as an industry we need to do more to build a more inclusive and respectful brewing community.”

In response to some of the allegations from Allans’ Instagram post, the founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. in Ardmore, Montgomery County, resigned, and the owners of Evil Genius in Philadelphia has apologized.

READ MORE: Tired Hands Brewing Company founder withdraws from operations after allegations of racism and sexism spread across social media

Although women have been in the driver’s seat of beer brewing for hundreds of years, many in the industry say white men hold all the power in breweries today. And the hospitality industry that encompasses brewing has one of the highest harassment rates of any industry in the United States.

For many women who reach the top, there is a feeling that they don’t belong. But they are still fighting to change the industry and this latest wave may be, they say, an inflection point.

“Especially in our time, we are all hyper focused and aware of abuse in all aspects of life,” said Allan. “I understand why this is such a big deal for everyone right now. But we’ve all been faced with this throughout history where we’re not seen as equal.”

Chanell Williams, 31, works at Fair Isle Brewing and does home brewing and beer blogs in Seattle. She remembers being the only black employee at the first brewery she worked in in 2017, so she created her social media presence Hops Galore that same year in order to connect with other marginalized people in the industry. .

“For the first time in years, I didn’t feel alone and saw other people who looked like me enjoying DIY,” she said. “I was in contact with the BIPOC which was making indispensable waves in the industry.”

READ MORE: Two Locals Brewing, Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Brewery, Getting Close to Getting Its Own Home

Williams said she always feels the need to prove herself when she walks into a brewery.

“I heard ‘Women don’t drink beer’ or ‘Black people don’t drink beer’,” she said. “As a woman of color in a position of influence on social media, we have to fight harder to be taken seriously.”

There hasn’t always been this stereotype in beer brewing. It was originally considered a woman’s work and dates back hundreds of thousands of years.

Archaeologists and historians who have studied fermentation tend to agree that brewers in primitive hunter-gatherer societies were most often women, said Georgina Solis, board member of the Pink Boots Society, an organization nonprofit dedicated to helping women in the beer industry.

Some historians say that medieval churches’ contempt for brewers helped gradually eliminate women. Others say economic and labor reasons were to blame, as beer making became automated in the mid-20th century.

“Post-WWII marketing, especially in the 1970s and 1980s, made beer a drink for men only, with women only there as decoration,” said Ashlee McLaughlin, 34, chef and social media manager for Tilton. Brothers Brewing in Hampton, NH

Women have been the stewards of beer since its inception, she said, and yet now it seems men feel they own the industry and the beverage.

Over time, women in the industry have become a niche in the market, according to Solis. But interest is growing.

Megan Stone, media coordinator at Societe Brewing Co. in San Diego, has worked in craft beer for six years. Stone, 29, said she didn’t realize how much control there was until she moved to Temecula, Calif., In 2016.

My abilities were called into question, my male colleague tried to convince me that this industry was not for me. … My appearance was examined when I was not wearing makeup, Stone said. I felt I had to work twice as hard to prove my worth.

But, says Stone, she’s finding her rhythm. She has worked for big names including Dogfish Head, Mikkeller and Modern Times, the latter two as an assistant brewer. Mikkeller and Modern Times recently faced backlash for alleged sexism. Now, in addition to the full-time brewing job she does, Stone runs a craft beer brand called Is Beer a Carb, where she raises the voices of marginalized communities who love craft beer.

With the recent wave of online allegations, public pressure has increased for industry leaders to do something. Several high-profile founders have resigned or been fired.

READ MORE: At Tired Hands Brewing Company, New Management Hopes To Overhaul A Dude Culture

The public judgment prompted the Brewers Association to announce a coalition alongside other business groups to help promote inclusion within the industry, including a three-part webinar series on preventing sexual harassment (the first segment had 700 participants, according to Pease).

Allan says a key element is for beer drinkers to prioritize the businesses they support and for large organizations to revoke membership from breweries displaying bad behavior.

All of these breweries say they’re shocked, but if you were a woman running the business, you wouldn’t be shocked, Allan said. You would take care of it.