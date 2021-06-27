Hipgnosiss back catalog expenses pay off in pandemic event | Music industry





IIf there was a soundtrack for Hipgnosis’s annual results next week, Hey Big Spender would be perfect. In a wave of deals to capitalize on an increase in music listening during the pandemic, the music rights owner has spent $ 1 billion ($ 710 million) on evergreen hit songs over the past year. , purchasing the rights to 84 song catalogs by artists ranging from Neil Young to Shakira. Its full catalog, which also includes songs by Beyonc, Blondie, Barry Manilow and more, is worth $ 2.2 billion as a result of the madness. The London-listed company, which collects royalties every time one of the 65,000 songs to which it owns the rights is played, is expected to announce on Tuesday that its revenues have increased by two-thirds to $ 138 million and that its profits rose by half to $ 107 million. the year until the end of March. Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis, said last month that while he never wanted a pandemic, the result was an acceleration in the consumption of classic songs via streaming. Since its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2018, Hipgnosis has spent $ 2 billion in catalog rights and now values ​​its global portfolio of 138 catalogs at $ 2.2 billion, an increase of 13.6%, or 265 million dollars, since the IPO. Merck Mercuriadis says he never wished for a pandemic but is enjoying it royally. Photograph: Dylan Coulter / The Guardian The streaming boom saved a music industry that was battling piracy and the inexorable decline in CD sales. Last year, global music sales rose for the sixth year in a row to $ 21.6 billion, fueled by an 18.5% increase in subscriptions to streaming services, which now account for 62% of total global sales. . Total global music revenue is up more than 50% from its nadir in 2014, thanks to 443 million users of subscription streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. But the Hipgnosiss model proves that not all music is created equal and that oldies could be the best. Today, 60% of the songs to which Hipgnosis owns the rights are over 10 years old, a sharp increase from the 32.5% observed at the end of March last year. Two years ago, this proportion was only 10%. Mercuriadis is not the only one to profit. Warner Music, the third largest music company in the world, home to artists including Ed Sheeran, decided to float last June and has seen its stock price rise 15% in the past 12 months to give it value. market of $ 18 billion. Owner Len Blavatnik paid just $ 3.3 billion for the company in 2011. And Vivendi, owner of the world’s largest music company, Universal Music, which is home to the artists and rights to Lady Gaga to the Beatles, is expected to float in Amsterdam in September with a top valuation of 35 billion. However, the boom period may come to an end as streaming revenue growth slows, especially in mature Western markets, and the bidding wars for premium artist catalogs heat up. In an interview with the Guardian last year, Mercuriadis estimated that it had two, perhaps three years at best, to make commercially viable deals for catalogs before the music industry encountered the problem facing television. by Netflix: Hyperinflation for Crown Jewel Content. In the meantime, Hipgnosis will continue to spend.

