MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf stock exchanges as IHC skyrockets in unit listing





A trader looks near electronic boards displaying stock data on the Bahrain Stock Exchange after Joe Biden won the presidency of the United States, in Manama, Bahrain on November 8, 2020. REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

June 27 (Reuters) – Most of the major Gulf stock markets rose in early trading on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index boosted by a rise by International Holding (IHC) (IHC.AD) after the listing of his unit. Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD), in which IHC holds 45% of the capital, opened at 20 dirhams per share before falling to 17.70 dirhams, giving it a market value of 177 billion dirhams (48.2 billion dollars ). Read more The Abu Dhabi Index (.ADI) rose 1.9%, its biggest intraday gain in more than a month, supported by a 15% increase in International Holding. International Holding has experienced rapid expansion in its main lines of business. Last month, it posted a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams for the first quarter, against 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier. Dubai’s main stock index (.DFMGI) rose 0.7%, with leading developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) gaining 1.2%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB. OF). Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.4%, supported by a 0.5% gain in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.4% jump in Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (2310.SE). In the previous session, Sipchem jumped more than 5%, offering a first half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share. The company said in a separate filing that it plans to put Gulf Advanced Cable Insulation Company on hold, a move that would positively impact its future results. In Qatar, the index (.QSI) fell 0.1%, penalized by a 0.7% drop from Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf’s largest lender. ($ 1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) Ateeq Shariff report in Bangalore Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos