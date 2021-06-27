Could this stock really double this summer?

Leading shareholder of the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), with 28.9% of the company, is Prosus (OTC: PROSY), a European holding company, itself majority owned by a South African company Naspers (OTC: NPSNY). Since virtually all of Naspers’ net worth is tied to his non-South African investments held by Prosus, these are roughly the same set of assets, spread across two different stocks.

As many know, both stocks trade at a steep discount to the value of Tencent’s stake in Prosus. However, the Prosus / Naspers complex will undertake a significant share swap this summer, which management believes will help close the gap, due to the peculiarities of the two exchanges on which the two shares trade.

Also last week, Prosus published its results for fiscal year 2021 (fiscal year ends March 31). The company’s operating companies have shown impressive growth in its non-Tencent portfolio, and management has given its own estimate of the value of these non-Tencent assets in classifieds, food delivery, digital payments and marketing. education technology (ed tech).

If you add these other assets to the market value of Tencent’s stake in Prosus, there seems to be a big advantage for Prosus and Naspers … that is, if the stock exchange works.

A strong year for Prosus

In the fiscal year that ended in March, non-Tencent Prosus business grew 54% year on year, an acceleration from the 33% revenue growth seen in 2020. The acceleration was due to COVID-19, which has boosted Prosus’ digitally-driven food delivery. , digital payments and electronic technology companies. The most profitable area of ​​the business – classifieds, which is made up mostly of used car sales – slowed down, but it was really a “first half of 2020” phenomenon. In the second half of the year, classifieds revenue re-accelerated 36% as the economy recovered from the onset of COVID.

Prosus invested $ 7 billion in new investments between April 2020 and June 2021, while repurchasing $ 5 billion of shares, split proportionally between Naspers and Prosus. The new investments were strongly oriented towards food delivery, where Prosus mainly added to its existing delivery assets in Brazil, Europe and India, as well as the new ed-tech segment. More recently in education technology, Prosus has just agreed to spend $ 1.8 billion to buy Stack Overflow, a US knowledge-sharing platform for software developers.

Based on the market values ​​of its government holdings as well as its own estimates, Prosus estimates it has achieved a 21% internal rate of return on its non-Tencent investments, and that these ancillary holdings are now worth around $ 39 billion.

If you add that $ 39 billion to Prosus ‘stake in Tencent, Prosus’ net asset value (NAV) would be around $ 268 billion. Assuming the share swap is completed, giving Prosus 60% of this asset pool and Naspers around 40%, the net asset value of Prosus would be worth around 154 euros per share compared to 82 euros today, and the value Naspers’ liquidity would be worth around 7,337 South African rand compared to 2,995 rand today.

By the way, there is good reason to believe that Tencent is also significantly undervalued, so if the stock exchange is successful, there is a huge advantage to be had.

Is the shed really going to close?

There are two schools of thought on the impending stock exchange. Optimists – and management – believe that when Prosus “buys” a large portion of Naspers with its own stock, Naspers (which is a disproportionate part of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange) will see its market capitalization drop by about half, so that it gets more than a fair weight among asset managers. Currently, given that the company makes up around 25% of the index, South African asset managers, who cannot hold more than a certain percentage of stakes in a stock, are forced to sell it. when it becomes too important.

As for Prosus, which is listed in Europe: management believes that by adding more shares to its free float, Prosus will obtain a greater weighting in European index funds and ETFs which weight their holdings according to liquid stocks rather. as net asset values. After the share swap, shares listed on Prosus will have around 60% claim on the assets of the company, compared to around 27% before the swap.

However, there is another more pessimistic school of thought. He says the exchange won’t do any good, because the stock exchange adds more complications, and that this complicated double-action listing is the cause of the gaping haircut, not the effects of the exchange weights.

Whatever happens it will happen, but the value is clearly there

As a shareholder of both Naspers and Prosus, I would find it terribly nice to see stocks finally trade at their fair value. If they don’t, that would be another big disappointment for those who invested in Naspers when Prosus was first split in 2019. It would also be better if the other Prosus assets generated a lot of cash flow with which to redeem. stocks, but most of the non-Tencent assets are still high-growth companies that are not yet generating significant profits.

Although management recently repurchased $ 5 billion of shares and is considering making another buyback, their primary focus still seems to be to build big companies outside of Tencent that will eventually grow too big for investors to ignore. To management’s credit, given the accelerating digital trends due to the pandemic, there are probably plenty of opportunities out there as well.

But if the discount doesn’t close at all after the share swap, additional steps may be needed, as investors will need a reason to own Naspers and / or Prosus rather than Tencent. From a long-term perspective, I think management will eventually find a way to close the haircut, which may require asset spillovers or other actions that they have so far been reluctant to take.

Although they have an impressive and growing portfolio of assets, investing in Prosus or Naspers will test your patience. While a quick doubling would be nice, don’t count on it happening right away. If you are interested in buying these stocks as opposed to Tencent, be prepared to hold them for the long term, not just to double up quickly this summer.