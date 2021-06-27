Enable life insurers to promote financial inclusion, urges HDFC Life chief at IRDAI

Life insurers in India should be allowed to play a bigger role in creating an ecosystem in the healthcare industry so that they can be the “disruptor” rather than the “disturbed”, said the chairman of HDFC Life, Deepak S Parekh, in the company’s annual report.

The year has started on an uncertain note, the pandemic has resulted in a significant loss of human life and now presents a challenge for public health systems, the way of working and social norms, Parekh said in his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2020-21.

“Following an unprecedented crisis, we had to act quickly and manage an almost overnight transition to a virtual working model.

“We have consistently ranked among the top two private sector private sector companies in terms of new business bonuses; closing the year at 20,107 crore with a market share of 21.5%, “he said.

HDFC Life Insurance Company achieved this goal amid an economic downturn exacerbated by the pandemic, liquidity crunch in the financial sector, an uncertain business environment with changing customer preferences, its chairman said.

The company’s strategy of having a diversified distribution channel helped it through a year marked by disruption in its face-to-face networks.

“As we continue to invest in improving our technological capabilities, I believe the time has come for the regulator (Irdai) to allow life insurers in India to scale further and be the disruptor rather than the disruptor,” Parekh said.

Irdai is India’s Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.

He said companies in Asia and more developed markets have created subsidiaries and orchestrated ecosystems to make insurance a more holistic offering for the customer.

Citing an example, he said that in Asia, one of the major insurers has created a healthcare ecosystem that includes services such as online medical consultation.

Elsewhere in Europe, a leading insurer has created a separate digital investment unit to assess and invest in financial tech start-ups, Parekh said in his address to shareholders.

HDFC Life added more than 300 partners, including more than 50 in the emerging ecosystem, during the year. The life insurer is working to expand its reach by building a high quality agency network comprising over a lakh of financial consultants and leveraging a bancassurance partnership.

In addition, it also takes advantage of the online channel to meet the needs of new generation customers.

“We continue to engage with the regulator to enable life insurers to distribute non-life financial products, such as health insurance and NPS, given the great opportunity available to use our distribution network to help improve financial inclusion and deepen insurance penetration in India, ”he said.

HDFC Life insured four crore of lives in 2020-2021, with new business value amounting to 2,185 crores.

For the full year 2020-21, the company achieved a net profit of 1,360 crore, while its assets under management (AUM) increased 37% to exceed 1.73 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021.

The private sector insurer said it paid more than 2.9 death claims during the year with payments over 3,000 crores in 2020-21.

