The increase in social security benefits in 2022 promises to be more and more important

Tens of millions of people depend on Social Security for essential retirement income, and many live largely on the fixed income provided by Social Security. One of the most important aspects of Social Security is that its monthly benefits are adjusted each year for inflation through annual cost of living adjustments, or COLA.

When inflation levels are low, as they have been for much of the past decade, Social Security COLAs tend to be low. However, price levels have risen sharply recently, putting Social Security in a position where the COLA which will come into effect in early 2022 could be among the major increases granted since 1990.

Prices keep going up

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ April Inflation Report warned Social Security recipients that their COLA for 2022 could be something special. Yet many dismissed the sharp price increases as purely temporary in nature.

So when the May report came out earlier this month, it came as a shock to many. Far from reversing course, prices continued to rise sharply during the month, with an overall increase of 0.6% for the benchmark consumer price index (CPI). This brought the CPI increase over the past 12 months to 5%, a pace not seen in more than a dozen years.

In the past, food and energy prices have often been the source of inflationary pressures, but this has not been the case this time around. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose at a faster rate of 0.7% in May. As we saw in April, sharp increases in prices for used cars and trucks, household furniture, air fares and clothing helped set the stage for higher inflation numbers.

On track for a 4% + COLA

For the purposes of determining inflation adjustments, the key figure to watch was the CPI-W inflation index. That number rose 0.9% for the second consecutive month in May to 263,612. This is 5.6% more than at the same time last year.

To determine the actual COLA, however, the Social Security Administration will need to look at the CPI-W numbers for July, August, and September. He will then compare those numbers to the average over the same period in 2020, which was 253,412.

Anything can happen in the coming months, but if price levels don’t move one way or the other, then current levels would imply a COLA of 4% for 2022. It’s only been two years since 1990 which had COLA higher than that.

There is also a high probability that prices will continue to rise. It would take a lot more upward pressure for the CPI-W to rise enough to match the 5.8% COLA that Social Security recipients achieved in 2008. However, with the next highest reading at 4 , 1% from 2005, that would not be It will not take much for the COLA of 2022 to rise to second place with more than 30 years behind.

Should retirees be happy?

High COLAs are a mixed blessing for Social Security recipients. To the extent that increases in the CPI correspond to the higher actual costs for retirees, the COLA will not necessarily provide greater purchasing power. Additionally, anticipated increases in health insurance premiums could remove some of the increase Social Security recipients actually see in their monthly payments.

Nonetheless, more Social Security money is always better than less. Those living on fixed incomes will appreciate the adjustments that could end up adding $ 60 or more to the average monthly Social Security check in 2022.