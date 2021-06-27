Enable life insurers to play a bigger role in the healthcare ecosystem, urges Parekh, head of HDFC Life, in Irdai





Life insurers in India should be allowed to play a larger role in creating an ecosystem in the healthcare sector so that they can be the “disruptor” rather than the “disturbed”, said President Deepak S Parekh in the company’s annual report. The year has started on an uncertain note, the pandemic has resulted in a significant loss of human life and now presents a challenge for public health systems, the way of working and social norms, Parekh said in his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2020-21. “Following an unprecedented crisis, we had to act quickly and manage an almost overnight transition to a virtual working model. “We have consistently ranked among the top two private sector private sector companies in terms of new business bonus; closing the year at Rs 20,107 crore with a 21.5% market share,” he said. -he declares.

HDFC Life Insurance Company achieved this goal amid an economic downturn exacerbated by the pandemic, liquidity crunch in the financial sector, an uncertain business environment with changing customer preferences, its chairman said. The company’s strategy of having a diversified distribution channel helped it through a year marked by disruption in its face-to-face networks. “As we continue to invest in improving our technological capabilities, I believe the time has come for the regulator (Irdai) to allow life insurers in India to scale further and be the disruptor rather than the disruptor,” Parekh said. Irdai is India’s Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. He said companies in Asia and more developed markets have created subsidiaries and orchestrated ecosystems to make insurance a more holistic offering for the customer. Citing an example, he said that in Asia, one of the major insurers has created a healthcare ecosystem that includes services such as online medical consultation. Elsewhere in Europe, a leading insurer has created a separate digital investment unit to assess and invest in financial tech start-ups, Parekh said in his address to shareholders. HDFC Life added more than 300 partners, including more than 50 in the emerging ecosystem, during the year. The life insurer is working to expand its reach by building a high quality agency network comprising over a lakh of financial consultants and leveraging a bancassurance partnership. In addition, it also takes advantage of the online channel to meet the needs of new generation customers. “We continue to engage with the regulator to enable life insurers to distribute non-life financial products, such as health insurance and NPS, given the great opportunity available to use our distribution network to help improve financial inclusion and deepen insurance penetration in India, ”he said. HDFC Life insured four crore of life in 2020-21, with the value of new business standing at Rs 2,185 crore. For the full year 2020-21, the company reported net profit of Rs 1,360 crore, while its assets under management (AUM) increased 37% to exceed Rs 1.73 lakh crore as of March 31. 2021. The private sector insurer said it settled more than 2.9 death claims during the year with payments exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in 2020-2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier.