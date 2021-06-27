Wilbur Ross is back with a SPAC and thinks small

Text size





Billionaire investor Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., is back in the game with a specialty acquisition company and a big investment in a struggling small business of which he served on the board.

The former Commerce Secretary, whose term ended in January, left an active role in investing when he joined the federal government in 2017. In March, he founded



Ross Acquisition Corp II



(ticker: ROSS), a SPAC. Then, in June, he invested $ 4 million in



Taronis fuels



(TRNF), a producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products with a market capitalization of just over $ 100 million that are traded over-the-counter.

PSPC’s turnaround and micro-cap investments are my returning points in the investing community, Ross wrote in a statement to Barrons. It really feels good to be back in action!

Ross Acquisition is not currently pursuing any targets. We have not identified any target for a business combination and we have not, or anyone on our behalf, entered into substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, regarding the identification of a target for a business combination, the society said on his site.

Ross himself, however, has made investments. Last week he revealed in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he paid $ 4 million for 1.3 million Taronis shares. The shares were sold for $ 3 each in a $ 16.5 million private placement this month, and his shares give Ross a 7.8% stake, making him the second largest shareholder in Taronis, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Taronis faces a number of challenges. He works diligently to restate his financial statements. That effort has consisted of working openly with the SEC, hiring outside forensic and IT audit consultants, and investing in the company’s internal accounting team, Taronis said in a press release. It expects to complete the restatements in the fourth quarter.

CEO Scott Mahoney

resigned on April 2, after drawing the anger of a group of shareholders. Taronis’ new CEO, Kevin Foti, started on June 14. Foti is a former executive of industrial gas company Praxair, and to



Linde



(LIN), which acquired Praxair in 2018.

Historically, I have invested in recoveries where perceived risk exceeds actual risk, Ross wrote. Taronis has a checkered history, but its industrial gas distribution facilities in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California serve growing markets for industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon that will benefit from commodity price inflation.

The team, led by Kevin Foti, the new CEO, takes care of the excessive costs of the previous management. More importantly, its proprietary product, MagneGas, is apparently more efficient and less polluting than acetylene. The plan is to refocus the marketing effort for this green product.

Taronis was strapped for capital until the private placement, Ross noted, and the restatements will allow investors to value the company, and I think they’ll like what they see.

Ross recognizes that investing in a company the size of Taronis is a whole new agenda for me. He added, I believe micro-cap reversals represent one of the few market segments overlooked today. They’re too small for private equity funds, but they’re a handy size for me individually.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.