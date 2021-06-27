Affle breaks media silence to comment on PhonePe’s acquisition of OSLabs





In a press release, digital advertising agency Affle said it was breaking with its policy of no spokesperson, particularly in connection with the acquisition of PhonePe-OSLabs, to record the truth about the arbitration process. The firm had claimed to have won a first legal battle in a case filed against it by PhonePe in Singapore concerning the case of the acquisition of Indus OS but PhonePe and OSLabs have both denied Affle's claims.

PhonePe had made an offer to buy a 92% of the capital of Indus OS for a valuation of approximately $ 60 million. Affle, Indus OS's largest shareholder, however opposed the deal, citing low valuation by the fintech company. Affle said he values ​​Indus OS at $ 90 million, and was unwilling to part with its 25 percent stake in the company with the lowest valuation. However, Indus OS has passed a resolution approving the acquisition of PhonePe, and Affle Global Pte Ltd filed an injunction in a Singapore court against it.

"On June 18, 2021, AGPL won the orders which require the correct holding of the EGM by OSLabs, and in which PhonePe will not be allowed to vote as their shares have been registered without appropriate resolutions unless those transfers are validated by the arbitral tribunal, "Affle said.

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe

He added that with his 25% of the capital, OSLabs cannot sell 20% of itself to PhonePe without offering Affle the right of first refusal.

"So there is at least 45 percent of the alleged 92 percent the ambition to acquire PhonePe, which it cannot buy back after the emergency arbitration order of the SIAC of May 15, 2021, "he said.

Affle pushed the courts to assert his right to first refusal, right to information and fundamental rights of shareholders, set out in the shareholders' agreement, that he claims to be unfairly denied by the founders of OSLabs and three employees of PhonePe acting as members of the OSLabs board of directors. In addition, PhonePe has lack to acquire 20 percent of Samsung Ventures in OSLabs, according to Affle, which makes it even more difficult for PhonePe to acquire the 92 percent it is considering.

OSLabs, after reports on Saturday of Affle's victory in Singapore courts, said: "All statements are misleading and filled with false statements. The issues mentioned by AGPL are the subject of ongoing litigation between the parties in arbitration and in the courts of Singapore, where these issues are to be decided. Consequently, taking into account the ongoing disputes, OSLabs is neither obligated nor deemed appropriate to comment on or engage with AGPL's statements. "

PhonePe also denied Affle's statement, saying the case was pending and no final decision has yet been pronounced by the courts of Singapore.

"The court simply ordered OSLabs to hold an EGM in relation to a matter for which certain written resolutions had been passed," said a spokesperson for PhonePe. "When Affle and everyone else signed the condition sheet, they accepted the appraisal that PhonePe offered because it was a key term … What changed in a month is that the appropriate appraisal is acceptable. for all investors is suddenly called a low valuation, while nothing fundamental has changed in the status of OsLabs"PhonePe said.

