Business
Insurance company WeSure strengthens its portfolio with the acquisition of Ayalon for $ 110 million
WeSure buys 50.4% shares of Ayalon insurance company at a valuation of $ 216 million, 33% above its market cap on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
11:5006.27.21
Emil Vainshel, co-founder and chairman of WeSure, knows Ayalon extremely well having previously been its CEO. He was close to Levi Rahmani, who was the majority owner of Ayalon before he passed away last year. Rahmanis shares were transferred to a trustee after his death for sale within four years. The Rahmani family still owns a 16.5% stake in Ayalon, which will continue to be owned by the trustee for the time being. WeSure has the option to acquire its remaining stake for NIS 118.2 million ($ 36.5 million) by early August.
WeSure announced earlier this month that it had received a license to operate in the state of New Jersey. The company was licensed through its subsidiary WeSure Digital Insurance Services of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. The license includes the sale of products to individuals and businesses, and WeSure intends to seek additional licenses in other states.
Unlike Israel-founded insurtech giants Lemonade and Hippo, which do not operate in Israel, WeSure initially targeted the Israeli market. The only other Israeli insurance company operating in both Israel and the United States is Harel Insurance. WeSure is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and started this week with a market cap of NIS 410 million.
Calcalist reported last year that WeSure has embarked on a road show for local institutional investors with the goal of raising $ 60 million for a valuation of $ 200 million. The money raised was intended to help finance the company’s expansion into the US market.
The company was founded in 2018 by Emil Vainshel and Nitzan Zeir Harim, who are currently President and CEO of the company respectively. Yohanan Danino, the former Israel Police Chief, is the chairman of WeSure. WeSure’s first-quarter 2021 revenue increased 113% year-on-year to 65 million shekels ($ 20 million). The company posted a profit of NIS 1.7 million in the first quarter ($ 523,000) against losses of NIS 4.3 million ($ 1.32 million) in the first three months of 2020.
WeSure can take a lot of encouragement from the recent valuation boom experienced by other insurtech startups created by Israeli entrepreneurs. Last summer, Lemonade went public in the United States and currently has a market cap of nearly $ 5.9 billion. Hippo Enterprises Inc., closed a $ 150 million funding round last year, giving the company a valuation of $ 1.5 billion.
Both companies are headquartered in the United States, Lemonade in New York and Hippo in Palo Alto, California. However, it is the Israeli entrepreneurs who are behind the success of the two unicorns, with Daniel Schreiber (CEO) and Shai Wininger (president and COO) at the helm of Lemonade and Assaf Wand (CEO) and Eyal Navon (CTO) founder. from Hippo.
