Window dressing to boost the market





Stock prices are expected to move sideways this week with an upward bias as investors remain bullish on the further reopening of the economy and the rollout of the vaccine. Improving results for listed companies in the second quarter and wrapping up in the first half could also boost the market in the near term. “Continue to expect the market to be between 6,700 and 7,000 levels in the near term. However, a sustained fall below the 6,700 levels could signal that the market may retry the 6,300 to 6,500 levels and revive the bears to play, ”said Jonathan Ravelas, chief investment strategist at BDO Unibank. The upcoming equity market capital raising activity could also further improve market sentiment as companies continue to exploit the stock market amid the pandemic. Three real estate investment trust (REIT) offers and an initial public offering are awaiting approval from corporate regulators. This is the RL Commercial REIT of Robinsons Land Corp., of Filinvest REIT Corp. of Filivest Land Inc., of MREIT Inc. of Megaworld Corp. and Del Monte Philippines Inc. The Philippine Stock Exchange index last week rose 1.4% to 6,950.51 points on bargain hunting, while the larger All Shares index climbed by 1.5% at 4,229.58. With the exception of the holding companies which fell by 0.07%, all counters finished in the green led by real estate which grew by 3.7%, industry which grew by 1.9% and services which gained 1.6%. Foreign investors, however, were net sellers for the week of 2.44 billion pesos, while the average daily value traded fell 6 billion pesos from the previous week’s average of 9.8 billion pesos. pesos. The main weekly prize winners were Century Properties Group Inc., which jumped 20.4% to P0.56, Jollibee Foods Corp., which jumped 7.7% to P216, and Manila Water Co. Inc. , which rose 6.4% to P18. The main weekly losers were Philex Mining Corp., which fell 5.3% to P6.36, Security Bank Corp., which fell 4.1% to P117.50, and AC Energy Corp., which fell 3.7% to P8.18. Meanwhile, global equities closed a strong week with most exchanges gaining on Friday as markets welcomed recent inflation data and hailed the progress of a US infrastructure package. Markets surged on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) kept interest rates ultra-low, echoing views from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank that inflationary spikes are not over. only temporary. Traders have feared for months that the meteoric global recovery could lead to price hikes and force rate hikes, but central bankers have sought to minimize inflation risks. “This BoE meeting has alleviated fears of a hawkish move among central banks, but ultimately whether the BoE or the Fed are right will depend on the path of inflation over the next few months,” he said. said IG analyst Joshua Mahony. The Dow Jones suffered its worst week since October last week in part because of a change in message from the Federal Reserve. But stocks rallied this week, as investors praised statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other major central bankers who did not signal any plans for a sharp pivot in their easy money policies. . With AFP

