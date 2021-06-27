478 infrastructure projects show cost overruns worth Rs 4.4 trillion





According to a report, up to 478 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been affected by cost overruns totaling over Rs 4.4 lakh crore. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of the 1,768 such projects, 478 reported cost overruns and 525 were delayed. “The total initial cost of implementing the 1,768 projects was Rs 22 86 955.18 crore and their expected completion cost is expected to be Rs 27 27 220.47 crore, reflecting overall cost overruns of Rs 4,40,265.29 crore (19.25% of initial cost), “the ministry’s latest report for May 2021 said. According to the report, the expenditure incurred for these projects until May 2021 amounts to Rs 13,30,533.53 crore, or 48.79% of the planned cost of the projects. However, the report states that the number of delayed projects decreases to 387 if the delay is calculated based on the latest completion schedule. In addition, for 995 projects, neither the year of commissioning nor the provisional gestation period was reported. Out of 525 delayed projects, 100 projects have an overall delay of the order of 1 to 12 months, 124 projects (13 to 24 months), 182 projects (25 to 60 months) and 119 projects (61 months and more). The average time taken for these 525 delayed projects to be exceeded is 46.36 months. Reasons for time overruns reported by various project executing agencies include delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environmental permits, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages. . The delay in setting up project financing, the delay in finalizing detailed engineering, the change in scope, the delay in tendering, ordering and supplying equipment, and Public order, among others, are the other reasons, according to the report. The report also cited the “state lockdown due to COVID-19” as the reason for the delay in implementing these projects. It was also observed that project agencies do not communicate revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that the time / cost overrun figures are underestimated, a- he added. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

