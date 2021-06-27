Business
How I would invest my first 500 in the stock markets now
The stock market has risen slightly lately. There hasn’t been any downside shock or upside surprise recently. If I was just starting to invest, I would much rather start in this kind of environment than in times of extreme volatility. For two reasons. First, a constant increase indicates that my capital will increase over time. And then, there is no rush to invest at this time for fear that a sudden spike will occur and I may miss the boat.
So if I had my first 500 to invest, here’s what I would do in three steps.
Step 1: refine the field
I tend to be a bit risk averse. So stocks of performing companies are ideal for me. These will usually be FTSE 100 companies. The FTSE 100 index includes the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchangemain market.
The size of these companies is measured by their market capitalization, which is the product of their share price and the total number of shares. The only big advantage of these stocks is that they are easy to buy and sell. So if I buy them, I don’t have to worry that they will be hard to resell later. In addition, they are usually long established companies that have performed well over time.
Step 2: stay up to date with the latest updates
Once I know my focus is on the FTSE 100 companies, I keep up to date with the news about them. News and opinions on the index and its constituent companies are available in the financial media. These include the Motley Fool, which regularly publishes articles about them.
The news that would interest me the most are business results. Indeed, performance generally determines the behavior of a stock over time and also whether or not it pays dividends. I would note the companies that report any other positive updates. These other updates may include policy changes beneficial to the segment in which the company operates or its expansion into high growth markets, for example.
Then I would take a quick look at its performance over time. The two quick financial numbers that I would definitely not miss are income and profit. If revenues are increasing, it means the business is growing, which bodes well for the share price. If its profits also increase, the chances of increasing dividends are also present. A side note here: I only buy shares of loss-making companies if they are growing rapidly.
Step 3: take the plunge
The next step is to decide which of the companies I had rated performs best. I would also watch the course of their action. If a company has an uninspiring stock price trend despite strong performance, I would think twice before buying it. Most of the time, in my experience, the stock prices of financially healthy companies rise over time.
I would base my decision on a mixture of sound financial data and rising stock prices. At the very beginning, with 500 to invest, I wouldn’t buy more than one or two shares of the FTSE 100. But I would continue to build my portfolio over time.
The post How I invested my first 500 in the stock markets has now appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide range of ideas makes we are better investors.
