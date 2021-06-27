After Air India, Cairn will target more Indian SOEs for recovery

After Air India, Great Britain

A lawyer representing the company said Cairn would file lawsuits in several countries to force state-owned companies to pay the US $ 1.2 billion plus interest and penalties owed by the Indian government.

Last month, Cairn filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, arguing that Air India is so controlled by the Indian government that it is an “alter ego” and that the airline should be held responsible for the arbitration award.

“We are planning to take enforcement action for a number of state-owned enterprises. Enforcement action will be taken soon and it may not be in the United States,” said Dennis Hranitzky, head of sovereign litigation practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a law firm representing the company, said PTI.

A three-member international arbitration tribunal composed of a judge appointed by India unanimously quashed the Cairn tax levy in December and ordered the repayment of shares sold, the confiscation of dividends and the repayments of ‘taxes withheld to collect this claim.

The Indian government, despite having participated in the arbitration proceedings for four years, did not accept the award and filed a request for annulment in a court in the Netherlands – the seat of arbitration.

Pressed by its shareholders – some of whom are financial greats, Cairn seeks to recover the price by confiscating the assets and bank accounts of public entities in foreign countries.

“The (arbitral) award is registered and either recognized, or soon recognized in several countries, and Cairn will continue to intensify enforcement proceedings around the world to seek the value of the award for its international shareholders,” he said. -he declares.

He declined to name the companies Cairn will target or the countries where lawsuits will be brought, however.

Cairn has already registered and recognized the arbitral award in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Canada and Singapore.

In the Air India case, the national airline has time until mid-July to file a plea challenging the Cairn lawsuit, sources familiar with the case said.

The airline, which is in the process of being privatized, is likely to argue that it is a separate entity and not the alter ego of the Indian government and that it cannot be forced to pay for any government responsibility, they said.

Cairn has identified $ 70 billion in Indian assets abroad for potential foreclosure to recover compensation, which now stands at $ 1.72 billion after including interest and penalties.

The assets identified range from Air India planes to ships owned by the Shipping Corporation of India, and properties owned by state-owned banks to PSU’s oil and gas cargoes, the sources said.

Once a court recognizes a state-owned company or bank as the alter ego of the Indian government, Cairn can apply for the seizure or seizure of its assets, including bank accounts, to recover the amount granted to it by the arbitral tribunal.

The ruling is similar to a court in the British Virgin Islands that ordered in December last year that hotels in New York and Paris owned by Pakistan International Airlines be used to settle a claim against the Pakistani government by a Canadian-Chilean copper company.

Crystallex International Corp had filed a similar lawsuit to seize the property of Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA), Venezuela’s state oil company, in Delaware a few years ago after the Latin American country did failed to pay the company $ 1.2 billion that an arbitral tribunal had ordered to pay in lieu of the 2011 seizure of gold deposits held and developed by the company.

In 2012, Elliott Management, a US hedge fund that held troubled Argentine bonds, seized a beautiful tall ship owned by the Argentine Navy.

Recently, French courts ruled that a strangled creditor could seize a business jet owned by the government of Congo-Brazzaville while it was on duty at a French airport, as well as $ 30 million in a bank account in the Congo. the country’s national oil company.

The Indian government is, however, considering challenging any enforcement proceedings brought by Cairn.

Last month, the finance ministry said the tribunal “has inappropriately exercised jurisdiction over a domestic tax dispute that the Republic of India has never offered and / or agreed to arbitrate.”

The ministry called the 2006 reorganization of Cairn’s Indian operations for listing on local stock exchanges “an aggressive tax avoidance scheme constituting a flagrant violation of Indian tax laws, thus depriving Cairn’s alleged investments of any treaty protection. India-UK Bilateral Investment Fund “.

The Scottish company invested in the oil and gas sector in India in 1994 and a decade later made a huge oil discovery in Rajasthan. In 2006, she listed her Indian assets for BSE. Five years later, the government passed retroactive tax law and charged Cairn Rs 10,247 crore plus interest and penalties for the reorganization related to the issue.

The state then expropriated and liquidated Cairn’s remaining shares in the Indian entity, seized dividends, and withheld tax refunds to recover part of the claim.

Cairn challenged the decision before an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, which in December awarded him US $ 1.2 billion (over Rs 8,800 crore) plus costs and interest, for a total of US $ 1.725 million. US dollars (12,600 crore rupees) in December 2020.

The company, which previously said the ruling was binding and enforceable under international treaty law, has since courted Indian government officials for the money. But the government did not agree to pay.

