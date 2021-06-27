Daimler plans to list Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by year-end: report

German automaker Daimler is preparing a plan to split off Daimler Truck by the end of the year. This plan is in its preparation and audit phase, the company said in April.

According to a Reuters reportHarald Wilhelm, CFO of Daimler AG, said: “We are on schedule with the detailed preparations for this complex project and want to list Daimler Truck on the stock exchange as an independent company by the end of this year.”

He added: We are convinced of the industrial logic and the benefits of the planned Daimler realignment and the Daimler Truck spin-off. “

The company’s revenue reached 41.0 billion (Q1 2020: 37.2 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, supported by a favorable product mix and prices. When the results were announced, the automaker unveiled its spin-off project.

Speaking of the results, Daimler said: The transaction and listing of Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is on track and is expected to be finalized before the end of 2021.

The company said Daimler intends to generate shareholder value and increase profitability by creating two pure-play companies, one focused on cars and vans and the other on trucks and the buses. It is expected that a significant majority stake in Daimler Truck will be distributed to Daimler shareholders.

He further stated that the project was currently in the preparation and audit phase. At an extraordinary general meeting in the fall, Daimler shareholders will have to approve this historic strategic step.

In the first quarter of 2021, net profit amounted to 4,373 million (compared to 168 million in the first quarter of 2020). The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders of Daimler AG was 4,290 million (Q1 2020: 94 million), resulting in an increase in earnings per share to 4.01 (Q1 2020: 0.09).