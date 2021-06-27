Business
If I retire at 60, what widower’s benefit can I get from social security?
Today’s column addresses questions about how Social Security determines survivor benefit rates, how having a younger ex can affect filing options and benefit amounts, and whether to first claim retirement or widow’s benefits. Larry Kotlikoff is professor of economics at Boston University and founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize my social security and MaxiFi Planner.
See more Ask Larry answers here.
Do you have questions about social security that you would like to answer? Ask Larry about Social Security here.
Hi Larry, I am a surviving spouse. My late wife was 62 when she died and was on disability. She was getting about $ 1,400 per month from SSDI. If I retire at age 60, what percentage of his benefit can I receive monthly? And are there any other pros and cons that you could tell me about that might be helpful? Thanks, Steven
Hi Steven, I’m sorry for your loss. Eligible widows and widowers who start receiving benefits at age 60 receive 71.5% of the amount of primary insurance (PIA) of their deceased spouse. A person’s PIA is equal to their Social Security retirement benefit rate if they start receiving their benefits at full retirement age (FRA) or their disability benefit rate from Social security at full rate (SSDI).
However, PIAs are adjusted to account for increases in the cost of living from Social Security, so what you could potentially receive at age 60 is actually 71.5% of your spouse’s monthly SSDI rate if it were. still alive.
Whether or not you should file a 60-year survivor claim depends on the relative amounts you could potentially receive as a survivor versus the amount you could potentially receive as a retirement benefit based on your own income. Also, if you apply for benefits before your FRA and you are still working, some or all of your benefits could be withheld if you earn too much.
Your best filing strategy might be to either file a claim for reduced widow’s benefits earlier, then switch to your own record at age 70, or file a claim for reduced pension benefits on your own record earlier and then move on. submit an application for unreduced widow’s benefits to the FRA.
Your best filing strategy might be to either file a claim for reduced widow's benefits earlier, then switch to your own record at age 70, or file a claim for reduced pension benefits on your own record earlier and then move on. submit an application for unreduced widow's benefits to the FRA.

Normally, you would want to take the lowest profit first and then move up to the highest record when it hits its highest potential rate.
Will my benefit rate be reduced because my ex-husband is younger than me?
Hello Larry, I am ten years older than my 20 year old ex-husband and am starting to apply for retirement. I am receiving conflicting information on the amount of my spouse’s benefit because my ex-husband is not of retirement age. Will my benefit be reduced if my ex-husband has not reached full retirement age? Thank you Hélène
Hello Helen, The age of your ex-husband would not be a factor in determining your benefit rate as a divorced spouse, but you cannot claim Divorced Spouse’s benefits while your ex-spouse is alive. , unless you are both at least 62 years old or if your ex-spouse is on Social Security disability benefits (SSDI).
If you are 10 years older than your ex-spouse, and assuming they are not disabled, then you will have reached full retirement age (FRA) before your ex turns 62 . So this looks like divorced spouse’s benefits which you might receive would not be reduced for age.
However, you may only be eligible for a divorced spouse’s benefit if your ex’s primary insurance amount (AIP), which is equal to the amount of his or her retirement benefit at full retirement age (FRA ), is more than twice as high as your own ARP. And if you start collecting your own benefits before the FRA, you will keep the reduction in your benefit rate as long as you and your ex are still alive. Best, Larry
Is there a lawyer who could help me sort out our benefit options?
Hi Larry, I lost my husband in 1987. I am now 62 years old and still working. Should I apply for my Social Security retirement pension now and switch to my widow’s pension at full retirement age? My husband was the main employee. I tried to get a lawyer to help me sort this out, is there such a person? Thanks, Teri
Hi Téry. My condolences. Virtually all lawyers specializing in social security law focus on disability benefits. However, it shouldn’t be necessary for you to have a lawyer to determine your best plan for claiming Social Security benefits.
If you are certain that your unreduced widow’s benefit rate would be higher than your own Social Security retirement benefit rate, even if you delayed filing your own benefits until age 70, then you would probably want to ) claim your own benefits now or soon because your income would allow you to receive at least some benefits, and b) claim unreduced widowhood benefits when you reach full retirement age (FRA).
However, if your own 70% benefit rate was higher than your unreduced widow’s benefit rate, you would probably want to apply for widow’s benefits first and wait until 70 to claim your own benefits.
Whether or not you can collect benefits now depends on your potential benefit rate and how much you earn. The Social Security income test would require you to withhold $ 1 from your benefits for every $ 2 you earn over $ 18,960 this year. Best, Larry
