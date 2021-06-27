Affle Global claims victory in IndusOS lawsuit, PhonePe refutes

Digital advertising platform, Affle Global Pte. Ltd. (AGPL) claims to have won arbitration case against digital payments company PhonePe, after opposing latest attempt to acquire IndusOS app discovery platform, in Singapore High Court (HC).

Breaking its long silence on the matter, AGPL said in a statement on Sunday that on May 31, 2021, the company won Singapore court orders overturning resolutions related to the PhonePes transactions and placed an injunction on any further transfer of shares. by OSLabs Pte. Ltd., the parent company of IndusOS to PhonePe.

The digital advertising platform currently holds a 23% stake in OSLabs. While PhonePe owns 32% of the entity, which was bought from previous investors including Omidyar Network, JSW Ventures, Micromax, among others.

Earlier in May, it was reported that PhonePe was set to acquire a 92% stake in IndusOS for an estimated $ 60 million.

At the same time, AGPL launched Singapore HC proceedings to gain additional protection against invalid resolutions and to suspend PhonePe voting, while also qualifying condition sheets signed between OSLabs and others on March 12, 2021 as invalid. .

AGPL confirms that it values ​​OSLabs at over $ 90 million and clearly does not sell PhonePe for $ 60 million. The founders and key shareholders of OSLabs are not allowed to sell 20% of the shares to PhonePe at $ 60 million without offering the rights of first refusal (ROFR) to AGPL. Thus, there is at least 45% of the alleged acquisition ambition of 92% of PhonePe that it cannot buy after the SIAC emergency arbitration order dated May 15, 2021 ”, AGPL said in a press release.

AGPL also claims that it also won the orders on June 18, which require an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held by OSLabs, in which PhonePe will not be allowed to vote as their shares have been registered without appropriate resolutions, unless these transfers are validated by the Arbitral Tribunal.

AGPL holds more than 25% of the legal and effective voting rights in OSlabs. Other stakeholders in the application discovery platform include Samsung Ventures, which owns a 20% stake, as well as the founders and key stakeholders who own an additional 20% stake in OSLabs.

PhonePe strongly refuted these claims.

The case is pending and no final finding has yet been made. Affle invoked the provisions of Section 184D of the Singapore Cos Act to organize an EGM and returned to the Term Sheet. It therefore opposes the written resolutions already adopted and requested for an EGM, the redress of which has been authorized by the court. The result is the same as shareholders who voted in the manner by written resolution would do again at an EGM as mere procedural compliance. We see this as a tactic to delay the PhonePe transaction and cause losses to OSLabs, ”said a spokesperson for PhonePe.

PhonePe also filed a lawsuit against Affle and Ventureast (another IndusOS investor) in the Singapore HC.

Respond to allegations regarding PhonePe’s purchase of shares of Omidyar, JSW Ventures and others without appropriate resolution; the company retaliated by stating Affle signed the condition sheet.

These share transfers are validly carried out in accordance with the transaction as agreed by the signatory parties to the term sheet. Affle also signed the term sheet and waived the sales contract, for reasons that are not in the best interest of OSLabs, “said the spokesperson for PhonePe.

Earlier this month, PhonePe filed a formal complaint with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), against Ventureast, alleging that the latter’s “side deals” with Affle are a “deliberate attempt to badly faith ”to defeat the majority acquisition of PhonePe in OSLabs. .

