SEC May Require Submission of Corporate Governance Reports





PUBLIC and registered COMPANIES issuers will soon be required to submit annual corporate governance reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC will soon require public companies and registered issuers to submit an annual corporate governance report (ACGR), as part of efforts to develop a strong corporate governance culture in the country, said the commission in a press release. Public enterprises are those that have at least 50 million pesos in assets and have 200 or more shareholders holding at least 100 shares each of equity securities. Meanwhile, listed issuers are those who issue shares or exclusive and / or non-exclusive certificates, unlisted but publicly offered equity securities and registered debt securities offpublic, whether or not they are listed on the stock exchange. The business regulator has drafted an SEC form for ACGR for public enterprises and registered users. Reporting will be done on a compliance or explanatory approach in accordance with SEC Memorandum Circular (TM) No.24, 2019 series or the Corporate Governance Code and SEC MC No.19, 2020 series. The Corporate Governance Code highlights the responsibilities of governance, disclosure and transparency, Corporate Go control and risk management frameworks, cultivating a synergistic relationship with shareholders / members, and duties towards the parties stakeholders. Companies are not required to adopt these principles, but they have the ability to create corporate governance practices. However, they should indicate in their reports whether they comply with the provisions of the Codes and identify areas where they do not comply and explain why. Under the draft rules, ACGRs will cover information from January to December of a given year, regardless of the date of registration. The submission of an ACGR will be required no later than May 30 as long as these companies are considered public companies or registered users. Newly registered companies must also submit their corporate governance manual to the commission. Three copies must be submitted to the SEC o principalffithis or the nearest extension office, one of which must be notarized and include the original and manual signatures of the company officer. The companies will be to be5,000 P and a monthly penalty of 500 P for incomplete or incorrect signatories. Once the draft circular is approved, these companies can submit their reports covering the period January to December 2021 no later than May 30, 2022. Late submissions and non-compliance may result in a P20,000 penalty and monthly fee. with a value of P2. , 000. Listed companies and registered issuers that are already listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange are exempt from the new guidelines because they were already required to submit their CAGRs under a previous circular. Once the new rules come into effect, public companies and registered users will no longer need to present a certificate of compliance with the Corporate Governance Manual, as well as a certificate.to beattendance rate of directors at board meetings. KCGValmonte

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos