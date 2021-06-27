Tesla hits the speedbump in China with a very modern callback





The interior of a Tesla Model 3 car is seen in a Tesla store inside a shopping mall in Beijing on May 26, 2021.



Pioneer of the electric vehicle



recalls approximately 285,000 of its Model 3 and Model Y sedans made in China. It is most of the cars produced and sold in the country. It’s not great for Tesla investors, but it shows how cars are changing. Often times, recalls deal with mechanical issues with nuts and bolts. This reminder is required to repair the software. In fact, it does not appear that any of the vehicles need to go to a service center for repair. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation called for the recall, according to The Wall Street Journal. The fix requires Tesla owners (ticker: TSLA) to upgrade software that remotely controls some of the driving assistance features, such as cruise control. Cars look more and more like other consumer devices with each passing year, as the software controls more important functions such as driver assistance, acceleration and charging in the case of electric vehicles. Cars, of course, still need tires and hundreds of moving parts, but vehicles can be upgraded and repaired just like a new software update on an iPhone improves its functionality. This recall concerns the cruise control software. It is a driving assistance function and driving assistance, for the automotive industry, is classified as an advanced safety function. This makes this reminder a little more important than others. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Saturday that security is our primary focus in designing Tesla. Tesla, in the United States, did not respond to a request for further comment on Sunday. Wall Street began to weigh on the news Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the recall negative public relations even in China and a black eye for the company. Let’s be clear, this isn’t the news the bulls want to see, Ives wrote in a Sunday research report. We believe this overall situation is a hindrance and does not derail Tesla China’s short or long term bullish thesis. China is a very important market for Tesla and all electric vehicle manufacturers. China is the world’s largest new car market and the largest all-electric vehicle market. Ives called the country a pivotal point in Tesla’s growth story. He calculates that China will account for 40% of Tesla’s shipments by next year. Ives’ rates share Buy and have a price target of $ 1,000 for Tesla stock. Tesla stock has had a tough year after a strong 2020. Stocks are down about 5% year-to-date, lagging behind comparable gains in the year-to-date.



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Stocks, however, gained more than 740% in 2020. Tesla stock had a strong week last week, up 7.8%. the



Nasdaq Composite Index



increased by 2.4%. Investors have become more optimistic that second quarter deliveries will exceed expectations. Wall Street expects Tesla to deliver around 200,000 vehicles globally in the second quarter. Delivery figures will be released shortly after the end of the quarter on Wednesday. Write to [email protected]

