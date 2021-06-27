Good governance has led to a stock market boom





The benchmark of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) has reached intraday highs 131 times and hit a historic high at the close 119 times, with a maximum of seven consecutive days breaking the historic high during the tenure of the l former president Benigno Siméon Noynoy Aquino III. I fondly remember the days when I personally sent stock market updates to President Aquino whenever the market hit new milestones. We must pay tribute to PNoy and its good governance which has fostered political stability and transparency which has translated well into strong market performance, said Jose T. Pardo, President of the PES. According to PES data, on July 1, 2010, the first trading day following the inauguration of President Benigno S. Aquinos as the 15th President of the Philippines, the benchmark closed at 3,315.26 points, mostly in because of a simple optimism about taking over the new government. Barely three months after the start of the Aquino administration, the PSEi surpassed the 4,000 level. The main index tested the psychological level and reached an intraday high of 4,011.27 on September 14 and closed two days later at 4,005.46. In the following years, the 5,000 to 8,000 levels were also broken. The PSEi closed above these levels for the first time on March 2, 2012 at 5,016.30; Jan 7, 2013 at 6,044.91; April 22, 2013 at 7,120.48 and April 6, 2015 at 8,053.74. In addition to the level of the index, the performance of the stock markets also broke records under the watchful eye of Aquinos. The PSE began documenting transactions by foreign investors in 1998. Since then, the highest net foreign purchases recorded for the year in 2012 were 109.98 billion pesos. The highest total turnover and average daily turnover shown since 1998, when the PSE began to have electronic records of this data, was recorded in 2013 at 2.55 trillion pesos and 10, 52 billion pesos, respectively. The record for raising capital in PSEs occurred in 2012. Capital raised from initial public offers, follow-up offers, share rights offers and private placements, excluding the sale of shares secondary, amounted to 219.07 billion pesos.







