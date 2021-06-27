Britain bans UK Binance operations in latest cryptocurrency crackdown





Binance’s logo can be seen on their exhibit booth at the Delta Summit, Malta’s official blockchain and digital innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian’s, Malta on October 4, 2018. REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi

June 27 (Reuters) – The UK financial regulator said Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and has issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is under increasing surveillance globally. In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that Binance Markets Ltd, Binance’s only UK regulated entity, “shall not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, conduct regulated activities … with immediate effect” . He also issued a warning to consumers regarding Binance Markets and the Binance Group at large. Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, is not yet using its regulatory clearances and that the FCA’s decision will not impact the services offered on its Binance website. com. “We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators and take our compliance obligations very seriously. We actively stay abreast of evolving policies, rules and laws in this new space,” said a door. -speak. Binance announced in June last year that it had purchased an FCA-regulated entity and would use it to offer cryptocurrency trading services using pounds and euros. AUTHORIZATION Although cryptocurrency trading is not directly regulated in Britain, offering services such as trading in cryptocurrency derivatives requires authorization. The FCA told Binance that by June 30, it must post a notice stating that “BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO UNDERTAKE ANY REGULATED ACTIVITY IN THE UK” on its website and social media channels. . He must also secure and keep all records relating to UK consumers and inform the FCA that this was done before July 2. The regulator did not explain why it had taken these measures. UK citizens will still be able to access Binance’s services in other jurisdictions. The FCA is stepping up its oversight of cryptocurrency trading, which has gained popularity in Britain as well as other countries around the world. Since January, the FCA has required all companies offering cryptocurrency-related services to register and show compliance with anti-money laundering rules. However, earlier this month he said only five companies had registered and the majority were not yet compliant. Read more The Japanese regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating illegally in the country, a notice posted on the Financial Services Agency of Japan website showed. Bloomberg reported last month that officials from the US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service investigating money laundering and tax offenses sought information from people with insight into Binance’s business. Read more In April, German financial regulator BaFin said the exchange was at risk of being fined for offering digital tokens without prospectuses to investors. Read more Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos