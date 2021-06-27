Copyright in the digital age





Twitter accounts blocking access to information and telecommunications technologies, Ravi Shankar Prasads, accounts for an hour due to violations of US copyright law. From Twitter’s action, it is evident that the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice states that copyright owners can notify Twitter (any social media platform) by stating that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Then, upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter (the social media platform) will remove the identified material. Twitter said it maintains a policy of repeated copyright infringement under which repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accusing multiple DMCA strikes may result in your account being suspended, Twitter told the minister in a message. The Indian government issued in March of this year certain amendments to the Copyright Law of 1957 and the Copyright Rules of 2013. Dr Vinod Surana, managing partner and CEO, Surana and Surana, a law firm, observes that the changes do indeed encourage creators to innovate and create more content by maximizing public access, he says. On rocky grounds However, when it comes to digital media (including social media), copyright law in India is a bit shaky as it does not establish the liability of the intermediary for infringement. Customers are therefore not prevented from placing unauthorized information on the platform. Copyright law in India does not address digital copyright violations, observes Dr Surana, noting that piracy has been the name of the music and film industries. For this, it is necessary to refer to the IT law, in particular to article 79, which mainly says that the intermediary will not be responsible for the information, data or communication link of third parties made available or hosted by him. The section that unless the intermediary has initiated a transmission or selected the recipient of a transmission or changed the content of the transmission, he is exempt from liability. However, when the intermediary learns that he is being used to commit the illegal act, he must promptly remove or disable access to that material on that resource without tainting the evidence in any way, the section says. The broad expression of illegal act can be interpreted as an infringement of copyright, but there is no specific mention of copyright. Therefore, there is a need to strengthen copyright protection for digital creations as well as for copyrighted content used on digital media. India needs to upgrade copyright laws given the advancing digital age. The growth of the Internet has accelerated the development of new creative content and reduced distribution costs like the series we watch on OTT platforms, notes Dr Surana.

