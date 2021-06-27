IMAX Rises to Top of National Opening of Pandemic Era with $ 5.5 Million “F9” Launch





IMAX has now won $ 30 million at the global box office with ‘F9’, which began its international rollout last month with a solid debut in Asia and the Middle East.

"'F9' continues to tour the world, drawing audiences to theaters, lighting up the box office and silencing those who doubted the power of an exclusive theatrical release," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Universal's smart and courageous exit strategy for 'F9' has successfully laid the cornerstone for rebuilding the Hollywood slate, with a remarkable pipeline of blockbuster films to 2022 and beyond. " "F9" will continue to operate in national IMAX theaters until next weekend and will open in other markets in Europe in the next weeks. Disney's "Black Widow" makes its long-awaited debut on the National IMAX Network on July 9th. IMAX pre-sales have been strong for the film, which features 22 minutes of selected scenes in the exclusive IMAX extended format. "F9" began its worldwide launch on May 19, rating $ 14 million during its opening weekend on 800 IMAX screens in China, the Middle East, Russia, and South Korea. Despite the limited number of markets in its debut weekend, the film led IMAX to its biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film from December 2019 and its second biggest international opening weekend in May. About the IMAX company IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat into a world you never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios use IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and as such, the IMAX network is one of the largest and most successful theatrical distribution platforms for films. major events around the world. IMAX is headquartered at new York, Toronto and Angels, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2021, there were 1,652 IMAX theater systems (1,567 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutions) operating in 84 countries and territories. The shares of IMAX ChinaHolding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

