Pain at the pump before the California gas tax increase





Some of the city’s highest gasoline prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles on June 22, 2021, as gasoline prices rise. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The cost of gasoline in Southern California peaked in years with less than a week until an automatic increase in the state’s gasoline tax comes into force. Prices at the pump are on the rise across the region, with drivers in the San Diego area paying around $ 4.26 for a gallon of regular gasoline on Saturday morning. In AAA last weekly report, the region ranks behind Orange County and the Los Angeles area third in Southland. In Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline ranged from about $ 4.20 to $ 4.24 per gallon. Average gasoline prices are at levels we haven’t seen since September 2014, Auto Club spokesperson Jeffrey Spring said in a statement. (Auto Club of Southern California) Prices have started to rise again across the region after stabilizing for a week, and the rise may continue after flaring issues were recently reported by two local refineries, according to Spring. This “usually results in production problems,” he said. “Well, we’ll see in the next few days how that might affect retail prices. Fuel costs are also now significantly higher than at this time last year, when coronavirus stay-at-home orders kept many drivers off the road, reduce demand for gas. Yet Southern California pump prices are at least for now well below the record highs of October 2012, when they ranged from an average of $ 4.64 to $ 4.72 per gallon. . But the state’s already highest gasoline tax is expected to climb again in a week, to 51.1 cents, an inflation-linked increase of 0.60 cents, according to the Los Angeles Times. The automatic increase is due to Senate Bill 1, a legislative package that was enacted in 2017 and which gradually increases the excise tax on fuel each year to partially help finance the repair of roads and bridges. Man stabbed to death in downtown San Diego

So when can drivers expect relief from skyrocketing gasoline costs? Unfortunately for people who want to take this route this summer, prices will likely stay higher until the fall, according to an expert. With the continued economic recovery after Covid, the demand for gasoline has been very strong. Amid declining oil production as oil companies struggle to increase production, gas prices have been higher this summer than in recent years, Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis on the fuel prices website. GasBuddy.com, explained in a blog post Wednesday. This is true not only for California where gasoline on average costs the most in the United States, but also in the rest of the country. Once market forces start to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time oil production will rise again, helping to bring gas prices back to earth. starting this fall, but the road could remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us, ”De Haan said.



