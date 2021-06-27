Reasons for the bullish stock market performance

After hitting a low of 6,164.89 on May 24, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) rose 12.7% to close at 6,950.51 last Friday.

While fund flows have been largely responsible for the strong performance of the markets in recent weeks, there are also fundamental reasons for being more bullish. These include the following:

Decline in the number of COVID-19 cases

While Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Luzon are experiencing high numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases, the number of cases in the National Capital Region (NCR), which was part of the epicenter of the second wave of infections in March declined to an average of 700 from June 15 to June 21, from a peak of 5,535 from March 29 to April 4. Even with the high number of cases in other parts of the country, the seven-day average number of new daily cases in the Philippines fell to 5,546 from a peak of 10,845 on April 15.

For this reason, the government recently reopened NCR PlusMetro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. The reopening of NCR plus should help offset tighter mobility restrictions in other parts of the country, as NCR accounts for 31.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), while Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are part of Calabarzon, which represents about 14.5%. of GDP.

The roll-out of vaccination is accelerating

Since the vaccination program began in March, 6.7 million people have received their first dose while 2.2 million are now fully vaccinated.

More people should be vaccinated as the supply of vaccines increases. As of last week, the Philippines still had 7.3 million doses. The vaccination rate is now around 223,000 doses per day on average. While still too slow, the government can meet its goal of fully immunizing 70 million Filipinos by January of next year if it succeeds in ramping up the rate of immunization to 500,000 doses per day in the third quarter and at 740,000 doses per day in the fourth trimester. trimester.

Even if the government fails to achieve collective immunity for the whole country early next year, its strategy of prioritizing NCR plus 8 areas, which are the most populous and densest, should allow it to better control the number of infections and reopen the economy. faster because these areas are most at risk of COVID-19 transmission. NCR Plus 8 zones are made up of NCR, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal.

Bayanihan Potential Passage 3

On June 1, the House of Representatives passed the Bayanihan to Arise as One or Bayanihan 3 bill. Under this, each Filipino will receive financial assistance of 2,000 pesos for a total of 216 billion pesos, while others who are affected by the pandemic will receive more.

While it is not yet certain whether the bill will pass, additional subsidies will help boost consumer spending, which suffers from high levels of unemployment and inflation. Consumer spending fell 4.8% in the first quarter of the year.

Inflation has already peaked

After hitting 4.7 percent in February, the inflation rate remained stable at 4.5 percent from March to May, with food inflation falling steadily from 6.7 percent in February to 4.6 percent. hundred in May. Food inflation fell as prices for rice, fruits and vegetables fell while prices for meat remained stable.

Coupled with the decline in US bond rates, the spike in domestic inflation has helped push the Philippine 10-year bond rate from a peak of 4.5% in March to 3.9% today. Lower interest rates should help boost equity attractiveness as investors seek higher yields.

The recovery in corporate profits is on track

Profits of listed companies in the first quarter of 2021 increased by around 15%, 67% of the companies we monitor reported higher profits and only a handful of losses.

Admittedly, only a few companies reported higher revenues year over year, as mobility restrictions only started in mid-March last year, making the first quarter of the year last a high base. Those who report higher incomes were from resilient companies or had international operations.

However, even with lower incomes, corporate profits improved further for a variety of reasons, including the success of cost-cutting measures and the lower tax rate resulting from the passage of the Law on Recovery of Taxes. business and corporate tax incentives.

Compared to expectations, more companies surprised positively, with the number of companies performing better than expected reaching 39.3%. That’s more than the 32.1% that underperformed estimates for the first quarter.

Although the Philippine market may correct in the near term as the US Fed recently announced its intention to start raising interest rates and potentially reducing its monthly bond purchases, the PSEi will most likely remain above its May trough of 6,164.89 given the improving outlook for the local economy. Any correction induced by the Fed’s normalization of monetary policy should only be temporary as the impact of a strengthening economy on corporate earnings will more than offset rising costs of financing. INQ

