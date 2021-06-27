Business
Should you buy or sell after it collapses
It’s been a tough number of weeks for cryptocurrency investors, and now a number of popular digital coins, like BitcoinandEthereum, are down substantially from where they were just a month ago.
Of course, volatility is something all seasoned investors are experienced with. the stock Exchange, for example, has had its fair share of crashes over the years, and the cryptocurrency market, even more.
But should the latest crypto crash cause you to rethink your strategy? Or should you stay the course as a cryptocurrency investor?
What does the last crash mean
Just as stocks have the potential to crash when negative news is released, cryptocurrency values can also drop whenever there is the slightest negative press. Last week, China’s central bank stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, which sent digital coins down to the point where Bitcoin had actually wiped out its 2021 gains.
But while a cryptocurrency crash can be destabilizing in the same way that a stock market crash can, in the end, that’s really nothing new. Crypto crashes often happen, and digital coins have recovered from them multiple times, just as stocks have recovered on their own.
As such, you don’t necessarily need to change your investment strategy unless you realize that digital currencies are too volatile given your personal risk tolerance (and to be clear, there is no nothing wrong with recognizing that you don’t have the stomach for them). But what are you should to do is take steps to ensure that a short term cryptocurrency crash doesn’t hurt you.
For the most part, that really means having a sufficient amount of cash reserves in case of an emergency. If you strive to store three to six months of living expenses in the bank, you’ll put yourself in a much better position to weather future cryptocurrency crashes. That way, if you end up needing money in a pinch, you won’t have to sell the cryptocurrencies you potentially hold at a loss to get it.
That said, if you are new to cryptocurrency, you should be aware that digital coins can be much more volatile than stocks, and for that reason alone, you may want to invest only a small portion of your assets in this market. . In fact, a good rule of thumb is to go into cryptocurrencies assuming you will lose all of your money.
Obviously, this is not what you want and it may not happen at all. But if you adopt this mindset, you will also end up stressing a lot less if there is a massive crypto crash.
Remember, there is no such thing as a risk-free investment. It is possible to lose money even with so-called safe investments like bonds if the circumstances line up that way. But cryptocurrency is particularly risky, so it’s important to make sure you’re protected against times of volatility. If you arm yourself with enough money in the bank, a crypto crash like the one that happened last week shouldn’t be anything to lose sleep on.
Maurie backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner providing financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives.
