AC Energy investors take profits after sustained rise

MARKET players cashed in AC Energy Corp last week. after a sustained uptrend observed in previous weeks.

A total of 144.49 million shares of AC Energy worth 1.21 billion pesos were traded from June 21 to 25, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), making the company the third most actively traded issue last week on the local exchange.

On a weekly basis, the share price of Ayala Corp.’s energy platform. fell 3.8% to 8.18 P per share last Friday from its June 18 closing price of 8.50 P. Since the first listing of the year, the stock has fallen nearly a fifth.

This week’s move is likely a minor three-week uptrend correction, due to the issue being slightly overbought and some participants registering gains, although in the medium term we see the uptrend continuing. , Kyle L, equity analyst at First Resources Management and Securities Corp. Maamo said in an email interview.

AC Energy was able to maintain its uptrend previously because it is fundamentally a healthy growth company in the integrated energy sector and investors recognized its value, especially since it is in good shape. track to meet its renewable energy capacity target of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2025, with 50% already achieved, he added.

In a separate email, Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial, Inc., attributed the downward movement in stocks last week to profit taking.

Last Tuesday, AC Energy announced that GigaSol Alaminos, a 120 MW solar farm in Alaminos, Laguna, has gone online and has started supplying renewable energy to the grid.

AC Energy is a unit of AC Energy and Infrastructure Corp. (ACEIC), the holding company of Ayala Group’s energy and infrastructure companies.

The energy company aspires to become the largest listed renewable energy platform in Southeast Asia, targeting a net attributable capacity of 5,000 MW by 2025.

To date, AC Energys’ electrical assets have a net attributable capacity of approximately 1,200 MW, of which more than half or approximately 670 MW comes from renewable resources.

Mr Maamo said investors are likely to view the latest solar project as a general good sign and source of additional income for AC Energy, proving the company’s commitment to renewable energy.

As we move into the rainy season, the Solar Farm will give investors an idea of ​​what to expect regarding the potential seasonality of solar energy, and how it affects ACEN’s production and profits, a he said, referring to the company’s ticker symbol.

Mr Tantiangco shared the same sentiment, saying any plan, development or acquisition that brings AC Energy closer to its goal could spark investor optimism.

Investors can also wait for the completion of the planned injection of international assets from ACEIC to ACEN, which would give ACEN an additional capacity of 1,400 MW, he added.

Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light to raise the capital of AC Energys to 48.40 billion pesos from 24.40 billion pesos previously. This would pave the way for the asset-for-equity swap with ACEIC for the latter’s international assets.

AC Energys’ attributable net profit surged more than half to 829.32 million pesos in the first three months of the year as electricity sales increased by a quarter to 5.69 billion of pesos.

We are waiting [ACENs] Double-digit growth of around 15 to 25% for sales and results [this year], although the costs of selling electricity will also increase due to fuel prices and the overall increase in demand, Maamo said.

Improving the state of economic reopening will only put additional pressure on demand for electricity, although the relatively inexpensive nature of wind farms will offset or at least reduce this burden on ACEN, a- he added.

Given recent developments in the energy sector and the economic recovery expected in the second half of the year, AC Energys’ growth momentum may continue, said Mr. Tantiangco.

For this quarter, we saw relatively strong demand for electricity and a tight supply of electricity which even led to blackouts in Luzon. The situation may have given ACEN’s turnover a boost and, therefore, the bottom line, he said.

Currently, AC Energy is testing its 10-day exponential moving average, which serves as its initial support, Tantiangco said.

If ACEN abandons its position above said moving average, traders can wait and see first if its next support at the P8.00 level holds before buying the stock. [this week], he said.

He gave stocks resistance this week at P9.42.

Meanwhile, Maamo placed equities support between P8.10 and P8.15, while his resistance level at P8.60.

Short-term consolidation with declining volume could see ACEN trading between that range next week, although if we see a further test of P8.60 and a successful breakout we will most likely see a sustained uptrend with minimal barriers as ACEN nears its 52-week peak, he said. CHA