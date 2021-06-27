Changing Fed Forecasts Fuel Debate Over US Inflation And Concerns Over Pandemic Economy





MONDAY on The Source The Federal Reserve is now forecasting a higher inflation rate for this year and the possibility of two interest rate hikes sooner than expected. In March, the Fed predicted that inflation would climb 2.4% in 2021 and estimated a first rate hike in 2024. In June, those numbers jumped to 3.4% and 2023. General economic uncertainty and soaring prices for goods such as used cars and lumber have raised fears of a return to the rapid rise in prices seen during the inflationary spiral of the country. 1970s, when inflation rates peaked in 13 years. The main tool available to the Federal Reserve to contain inflation is the adjustment of interest rates. President Jerome Powell said that while the central bank is closely monitoring inflation amid the country’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic-induced economic fallout, it is not yet ready to use such measures to mitigation. What is inflation, really? What makes it fluctuate and what are the economic implications? How concerned should Americans be about the state of inflation? How does the central bank decide if and when to raise interest rates? What is everything taken into consideration? What was the White House’s response to the Fed’s updated projections? Why are the prices of certain products and services rising? Will the trend continue? How are the expectations of the labor market integrated? What has been the historical impact of rising and falling inflation in the United States, and how could its current trajectory impact consumers, businesses, and the country’s overall economic situation over the years? to come up ? When do economists expect the market to settle? Guests: Jay shambaugh , Professor of Economics and International Affairs and Co-Director of the Institute for International Economic Policy at George Washington University, and Senior Non-Resident Research Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brooking Institution

Julia Coronado, associate clinical professor in the finance department of the University of Texas at Austin, president and founder of Macropolitan perspectives, and former Federal Reserve economist "The Source" is a live program broadcast Monday through Thursday from 12 noon to 1 pm. Leave a message before broadcast at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email [email protected] or tweet @TPRSource. * This interview will be recorded on June 28, 2021.







