Offshore tax fears over Morrisons deal

A Morrisons takeover could see the supermarket giant move overseas for tax reasons, experts fear.

The grocer is preparing for a new offer from the US group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) after the rejection of an initial offer of 5.5 billion last week.

But there is concern that a private equity buyout could push Morrisons’ tax base out of the UK.

Asda, one of Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets alongside Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, has already fallen into private equity hands after a $ 6.8 billion takeover by the Issa brothers backed by TDR Capital.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa had arranged for Asda to be legally held in the offshore tax haven of Jersey.

CD&R has yet to make a formal approach for Morrisons. He has until July 17 to make an official offer or to withdraw. Although CD & R’s intentions are unclear, under its ownership, UK retailer B&M has moved overseas.

A Daily Mail investigation found that the bosses of the discount chain shipped millions of pounds through Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands under structures put in place by CD&R.

Dame Margaret Hodge, former chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said: “If, as they have done in the past, they create a financial structure in a tax haven for no reason but to avoid l tax they will betray the British people by failing to provide the services we all need.

B&M is known to be successful in private equity because it has since joined the stock market and experienced growth.

CD&R offered to pay 230 pence per share for Morrisons, which employs 118,000 people.

It is one of the boldest takeovers attempted by a private equity firm during the pandemic and has raised fears that other household names may be next.

Morrisons’ offer has so far been rejected on the grounds that it is too low and that it “significantly undervalued”. Former pensions minister Ros Altmann has warned that Morrisons real estate assets could be transferred overseas.

This could force the company to pay high rents on which private equity owners pay no tax.

Altmann said: “It’s happened with nursing homes, it’s part of the model typically used by private equity terms.”