Stocks dip as panic grips investors

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange plunged yesterday as uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and the future of the economy gripped investors after announcing a nationwide shutdown from the 1st of July

The DSEX, the benchmark of the premier stock exchange, closed 100 points, or 1.64%, down to 5,992. It was the first time since April 2 that the index has lost 100 points.

The massive plunge pushed the key EHR index below 6,000 after 14 sessions. Shares on the Chittagong Stock Exchange also fell.

“The market fell mainly due to the uncertainty of whether or not it would stay open during the lockdown,” said Sheikh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, managing director of UCB Asset Management Ltd.

“Full containment” will be applied from July 1 to contain the virus, which is sweeping the country. Coronavirus-related deaths numbered 119 in the past 24 hours until yesterday, the highest in a single day.

“Some people withdrew funds. As a result, the market came under selling pressure,” Hasan said.

Blue-chip stocks, which are viewed as relatively safer investments with a proven track record of success and stable growth, have not fallen to a large extent as institutional investors have not followed suit.

“We are very positive about the market,” Hasan said.

After the country’s lockdown in March of last year, the market had fallen, but it rebounded strongly.

Bangladesh’s Securities and Exchange Commission said the market would remain open if the banks were not closed.

A senior regulator official said the committee was ready to keep negotiations open. Otherwise, it would send a negative message to the world, he said.

“No country has closed the stock exchange, so we will not close,” he said.

People can give buy and sell orders through cell phones. There are also investors who trade on their own mobile phones. So there is no problem in keeping the market functional during the full lockdown, he added.

“As there is deep uncertainty as to whether the market will remain open during the impending shutdown, some investors have gone to sell. Some investors had planned to cash in gains to prepare for the Eid-ul-Azha festival,” one investor said. , which has been on the market for almost two decades.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, however, increased by 8.95% to reach Tk 1,740 crore.

On the DSE, 54 stocks rose, 306 fell and 12 remained unchanged.

A senior official at an investment bank said people were concerned about the financial performance of listed companies during the lockdown. So many stocks have gone down.

Profits of listed companies fell 30-35% last year due to factories shutting down for two months.

Among all sectors, textiles rose 1.62% as the garment industry would be out of reach. Life insurance grew 1%.

General insurance fell 4.71% and mutual funds fell 3.32%, according to the daily market update from UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd.

“We hope that the government will not keep production activities at a standstill for a long time,” said the investment banker.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing topped the list of winners with an increase of 9.98%, followed by Matin Spinning, Shyampur Sugar Mills, Tamijuddin Textiles and Paper Processing & Packaging.

Beximco Ltd was the most traded share with its shares valued at Tk 103 crore, followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank, Malek Spinning, Kattali Textiles and Maksons Spinning.

Republic Insurance lost the most, losing 12%. Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Pioneer Insurance, Sonar Bangla Insurance and Agrani Insurance have dropped significantly.

The CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, lost 297 points to 17,359.

Of the 311 stocks traded, 58 rose, 241 fell and 12 remained unchanged.