Business
Factor investing combines the best of both worlds
Factor investing (FI) is a strategy increasingly adopted by investors as a third style of investing, in addition to active and passive investing. It seeks to combine the advantages of active and passive investment strategies. The objective is to obtain alpha (excess return of an investment over the return of a benchmark index) and increase diversification at a lower cost than traditional active management, although slightly higher than the simple index investing.
The problems inherent in both actively and passively managed strategies have been instrumental in the rise of FI. Actively managed strategies are generally based on an allocation of conviction, sometimes leading to bias; and they attract higher fees than passive investing in their pursuit of above benchmark returns. However, in the recent past, most actively managed large cap funds have struggled to outperform the benchmark. Investing in the Nifty 50 Index Fund, or ETF, is an example of a passive strategy, in which one can never outperform the Nifty 50 index because of expenses. The FI offers the benefits of active and passive investing as it aims for a transparent, low-cost framework with a quest to generate higher returns.
Much research has already been done on this strategy globally; over 300 factors have been identified and their performance has been monitored for decades. Simply put, a factor is any characteristic that explains the risk and return of a group of securities. There may be one or more factors necessary to analyze, explain and develop investment strategies.
Some common simple factors are quality, value, alpha, and low volatility. A combination of two or more factors results in multiple factors such as low grade volatility and low alpha grade volatility. As Andrew Ang, a pioneering factor investing scholar at Columbia University, said: Just like eating well, you need to look at food labels to understand nutrient content, investing right means looking at labels. asset classes for the underlying risks of the factors. It’s the nutrients in the food that count. Likewise, it’s the factors that count, not the asset labels. “
There are different approaches to using factors in an investment strategy, commonly referred to as “smart beta,” which has gained popularity in recent years. Smart Beta is a simple and transparent form of FI. The growth of smart beta stems from two main sources: dissatisfaction with traditional active strategies, and evidence that simple, rules-based approaches can outperform market-cap-weighted indices.
Around the world, FI has rapidly grown in popularity in segments ranging from large institutional investors to sophisticated high and high net worth individuals, family offices and retail investors. Smart beta funds are the most popular around the world with $ 1.12 trillion (approx. 83 trillion) of investments, according to the ETFGI report of March 2021 on ETFs and ETP Smart Beta on the industry landscape. ETFs are exchange traded funds and ETPs are exchange traded products.
A factor helps identify a basket of stocks based on risk-return appetite and preferred investment style. Different factors present strengths and weaknesses in different economic and market environments. Factor indices have generated amazing returns, outperforming broad indices across time horizons and business cycles. Nifty Alpha 50 has consistently performed well through various up cycles followed by Nifty 200 Momentum 30. During down cycles Nifty Low Volatility 50 performed well, followed by Nifty 200 Quality 30.
With this, it can be clearly said that FI has really arrived and is going to be an important investment strategy for everyone. And its acceptance is only expected to increase over time and will see greater and broader participation from institutional investors and high net worth individuals to retail investors.
Prashant Joshi is co-founder of Fintrust Advisors.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]