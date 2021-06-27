SEC to Require Filing of Governance Reports

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to require public companies and registered issuers to submit an annual corporate governance report (ACGR) with the aim of instilling a strong national culture of corporate governance .

Covered are companies with assets of at least 50 million pesos and with 200 or more shareholders holding at least 100 shares each of equity securities. Listed issuers are companies that issue shares or public certificates, equity securities that are not publicly traded, or debt securities that must be registered with the SEC, whether or not they are listed on a stock exchange.

State-owned companies and registered issuers that are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange will no longer be covered by the guidelines as they were required since 2017 to submit ACGRs.

Under the proposed guidelines, submission of ACGRs should be made no later than May 30 of each year.

Public companies and listed issuers will be empowered to report their compliance or non-compliance with the Corporate Governance Code under SEC Circular No.24, Series 2019.

The code promotes 16 principles through different corporate governance topics, namely: governance responsibilities of boards of directors, disclosure and transparency, internal control and risk management frameworks, cultivating a synergistic relationship with shareholders / members and duties to stakeholders.

Delay or failure to submit ACGR may result in a base penalty of P20,000, plus a monthly penalty of P2,000.

Incomplete disclosures can result in a penalty of 10,000P and a monthly penalty of 1,000P.

Those who make a false declaration or provide incorrect information in their ACGR will be subject to a penalty of 50,000 P and a monthly penalty of 5,000 P. Those whose signatories are incomplete or incorrect will be fined 5 000 P plus 500 P per month of non-compliance. INQ

Read more