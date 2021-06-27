Fireworks shortage could darken July 4 celebrations across the country





Fireworks could be rare this July Fourth. As America prepares to celebrate Independence Day and a return to normalcy with most fully vaccinated American adults, the annual holiday light shows may seem a bit bleak this year due to shortages in the country. nationwide after the pandemic. Phantom Fireworks, based in Youngstown, Ohio, the nation’s largest retail fireworks company, urges consumers to buy their fireworks as soon as possible due to supply chain issues and of shipping delays around the world, the company said. on its website. “Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipping issues facing the global market,” said Alan L. Zoldan, executive vice president of Phantom, in a statement. RELATED: The fireworks will return to the National Mall this July 4th The decrease in fireworks imported to the United States is impacting a number of domestic suppliers. This is the case with KG Fireworks in South Range, Wisconsin, which has seen a steady surge of demand throughout the pandemic, FOX21 reported. “The most important thing is shipping,” KG Fireworks owner Jason Deatherage told FOX21. “We have actively reached out to our customers and let people know that there is a shortage, delays, a lot of things won’t even happen in the United States until after July 4th.” Michigan fireworks retailers are also in short supply due to shipping delays from China due to COVID-19. “We started buying this year’s stocks last year because back in July, last August, we saw it coming,” said Reed Miller, owner of Pro Fireworks with 14 locations in metro Detroit. . FOX2 Detroit. Fireworks are expected to take off across the country in the coming weeks. President Joe Biden is expected to hold an Independence Day rally for first responders, essential workers and military personnel at the White House with fireworks to ring the holidays and celebrate a return to normalcy, the Associated Press reported. Based in Orlando Walt Disney World Resort announced Wednesday the return of its fireworks from July 1, after a 15-month hiatus, according to Disney Parks Blog. And the annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display returns to New York this year with fireworks launched from the East River on July 4th.

