Insane Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is a racing car from Le Mans up to 11

Deliveries of the absurd Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is finally about to take off after a long gestation period, but that doesn’t mean the business is taking a hiatus. On Sunday, Aston Martin released the first images and details of the track version of the Valkyrie called the AMR Pro. If the name and style of the AMR Pro sounds familiar to you, it’s because an AMR Pro prototype was originally shown at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show, but it is the finalized model that will reach customers at the end of 2021. Aston Martin originally went to the field a racing version of the Valkyrie in the new Hypercar LMDh class Le Mans, whose development began in 2019 in the hands of Adrian Newey, Multimatic and Red Bull, but this project was scrapped in 2020. Not wanting the development of the racing car to go to waste, the never-revealed LMDh car was the starting point for the final version of the AMR Pro. In fact, the AMR Pro is even more absurd than the race car would have been, because it doesn’t have to meet regulations and other constraints – Aston says the capabilities of the AMR Pro exceed those of the racing car, and it will have track performance close to a Formula 1 car. Aston Martin

Compared to a standard Valkyrie, the AMR Pro is almost 11 inches taller and has a 15-inch longer wheelbase, and the front and rear tracks are wider. While it looks instantly recognizable as a Valkyrie, the AMR Pro features some major design changes: a larger, more complex front splitter reminiscent of an F1 car, and the front fenders are taller and feature Larger interior cutouts for the wheels. It uses real side mirrors instead of the road car’s cameras, and the trailing edge of the front fenders has some crazy vented panels that the road car lacks. The biggest changes are in the back. The AMR Pro has an LMP1 type spoiler that extends from the roof scoop and the rear deck has additional vents. But the main event is the absolutely massive rear wing which gives the AMR Pro a longtail look; it wraps around the entire rear end and serves as end plates for the redesigned diffuser. The exhaust has been moved down to the rear, with the AMR Pro receiving two huge pipes. Aston claims the AMR Pro produces twice as much downforce as the road, has better aerodynamic efficiency than future LMDh class racing cars, and will pull over 3G under lateral acceleration. Aston Martin

AMR Pro uses same Valkyrie naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine, but it drops out the hybrid system of the road carto gain weight. Don’t worry, however, the engine will still produce around 1,000 horsepower, slightly less than the road car. Other weight-saving measures include a Perspex windshield and windows, carbon fiber bodywork, and wishbones. While full specs and details won’t be announced until later this year, Aston says the AMR Pro will circle the Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes and 20 seconds, putting it just seconds off the lap record. of all time achieved by a Toyota LMP1 racing car. Only 40 AMR Pro versions of the Valkyrie will be produced with two prototypes, and all will be left-hand drive. Aston originally planned to make only 25, so the company had to find more willing buyers – and that’s on top of the 150 road cars. Customers will have access to special track day experiences at FIA circuits around the world, including access to tracks and pits, support from the Valkyrie development team and a number of on-road experiences from fancy. As for the price? Well, with the regular Valkyrie already costing around $ 3 million to boot, the AMR Pro should cost a few million dollars more. Aston says real-world development of the AMR Pro is imminent – so far everything has been done on simulators – and the first deliveries will be made to owners by the end of 2021. The on-track Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin of all time

