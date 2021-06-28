5 best cheap stocks to buy in June 2021





Choosing which stocks to buy can be difficult, especially when there are so many expensive stocks on offer. Buying cheap stocks is one of the best ways to make profit in the stock market. Here, we'll explore some of the cheapest stocks to buy in June 2021. Vitec Group plc might be your best choice among many low valuation companies as a large cheap stock that is currently in the strong buy zone. Its total market capital amounts to 637.9 million (the price per share being 1,380). Throughout the week, Vitec has performed profitable and recorded bullish sentiments for the past 5 days. From a technical perspective, VTC has been placed under the strong buy zone by many technical indicators and oscillators like RSI (55), SMA (1318), MACD (-7) and EMA (1326). 2. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Celanese Corporation is a technology and materials company that markets engineering polymers in the United States and other countries. Financially, the company and its CE stock are showing stability with a market cap of $ 16.89 billion and individual stock prices are rising 0.85% from $ 150. CE investors expect the next earnings report to be released on July 26. The technical parameters of CE stocks are giving a strong buy signal based on indicators like EMA (152.07), RSI (34.53), MACD (-3.93) and SMA (152.72). 3. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) The widely recognized brand manufacturer of quality computer hardware systems is currently in a very lucrative buying zone. Despite a total market capitalization of over $ 35 billion, it should be considered a must buy today. It rolled out support for the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system, and HPQ rose to $ 29.4 as a result. The board of directors of HP Inc. also yesterday declared a cash dividend which is $ 0.19 per share on the common stock of HPQ. Technical indicators like SMA (29.38), EMA (29.24), RSI (41.49) and MACD (-0.77) give a neutral signal regarding this stock. Hooks (NYSE: KR) Kroger is a US based retailer that operates in consumer stores which have various departments like grocery, pharmacy, food, etc. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KR. Kroger's market cap is currently $ 29.2 billion, with each KR share valued at $ 39.15 at the moment. Technical indicators like RSI (57.38), EMA (38.94), MACD (0.54) and SMA (38.82) indicate that the buy signal should benefit from today's KR moves. 5. Town Center Securities Plc (LSE: CITY) Town Center Securities plc is a UK-based company engaged in the real estate sector. Their main base of operations is in Leeds, Manchester, London and Glasgow. Town Center Securities plcs market cap reached just over 78 million with TOWN's individual price at 142.5 (up + 4.82%). TOWN's technical analysis reveals that indicators like SMA (132.7), EMA (134.4), RSI (74.1) and MACD (1.4) predict a strong buy for investors looking for 'a cheap buy today.

