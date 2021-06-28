Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases





PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are no new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday. The OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136. Vaccinations in Oregon The OHA reported on Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered the previous days but were recorded in the vaccine registry on Saturday. The seven-day moving average is now 7,755 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna, and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated immunization data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 143, two fewer than on Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 162. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. More information on hospital capacity can be found here. The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Joséphine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3). county Total number of cases 1 Total number of deaths 2 baker 1035 15 Curved on 3281 22 Clackamas 19043 235 Clatsop 1067 9 Colombia 1942 29 coo 2188 37 Crook 1299 23 Curry 741 11 Falls 10083 82 Douglas 3941 83 Gilles 81 1 Grant 552 7 Harney 435 ten Hood River 1222 33 Jackson 11614 147 Jefferson 2381 39 Josephine 3647 72 Klamath 4788 78 Lake 470 8 way 13985 166 Lincoln 1453 21 Linn 5707 81 Misfortune 3624 63 Marion 23566 325 tomorrow 1163 16 Multnomah 40519 614 Polk 4033 56 Sherman 70 1 Tillamook 667 4 Umatilla 8645 87 union 1505 24 Wallowa 196 5 Wasco 1458 30 Washington 26898 249 Roller 35 1 Yamhill 4802 79 Total 208,136 2,763 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumed cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence of cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, we will update our accounts accordingly. 2 For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases. ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26 county ELR negative ELR positive Total ELRs Percentage of positivity baker 64 2 66 3.0% Curved on 92 0 92 0.0% Clackamas 864 33 897 3.7% Clatsop 104 6 110 5.5% Colombia 70 5 75 6.7% coo 96 1 97 1.0% Crook 67 1 68 1.5% Curry 54 12 66 18.2% Falls 319 7 326 2.1% Douglas 105 1 106 0.9% Gilles 5 0 5 0.0% Grant 3 0 3 0.0% Harney 33 1 34 2.9% Hood River 359 16 375 4.3% Jackson 34 3 37 8.1% Jefferson 176 4 180 2.2% Josephine 45 1 46 2.2% Klamath 3 0 3 0.0% Lake 447 32 479 6.7% way 64 0 64 0.0% Lincoln 176 20 196 10.2% Linn 36 1 37 2.7% Misfortune 385 15 400 3.8% Marion 9 2 11 18.2% tomorrow 1906 30 1936 1.5% Multnomah 61 3 64 4.7% Polk 41 2 43 4.7% Tillamook 29 1 30 3.3% Umatilla 13 4 17 23.5% union 5 0 5 0.0% Wallowa 29 0 29 0.0% Wasco 1094 24 1118 2.1% Washington 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 187 2 189 1.1% Statewide 6977 229 7206 3.2% Cumulative ELRs county ELR negative ELR positive Total ELRs Percentage of positivity baker 13163 1927 15090 12.8% Curved on 155825 4972 160797 3.1% Clackamas 503864 29939 533803 5.6% Clatsop 38248 1831 40079 4.6% Colombia 48358 2641 50999 5.2% coo 52249 2663 54912 4.8% Crook 22646 1646 24292 6.8% Curry 12754 655 13409 4.9% Falls 217226 12652 229878 5.5% Douglas 92917 4424 97341 4.5% Gilles 1385 63 1448 4.4% Grant 7369 483 7852 6.2% Harney 4807 474 5281 9.0% Hood River 35041 1772 36813 4.8% Jackson 242479 17596 260075 6.8% Jefferson 22404 2247 24651 9.1% Josephine 85708 4296 90004 4.8% Klamath 56028 5493 61521 8.9% Lake 6423 470 6893 6.8% way 547607 16918 564525 3.0% Lincoln 47580 2800 50380 5.6% Linn 161900 10150 172050 5.9% Misfortune 28785 5323 34108 15.6% Marion 389227 35208 424435 8.3% tomorrow 8354 1398 9752 14.3% Multnomah 1169506 61568 1231074 5.0% Polk 80517 5339 85856 6.2% Sherman 1581 79 1660 4.8% Tillamook 17215 676 17891 3.8% Umatilla 74342 9643 83985 11.5% union 24039 1907 25946 7.3% Wallowa 3633 202 3835 5.3% Wasco 37748 1821 39569 4.6% Washington 724948 44485 769433 5.8% Roller 791 34 825 4.1% Yamhill 152367 7871 160238 4.9% Statewide 5089034 301666 5390700 5.6%

