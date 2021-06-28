Business
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are no new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday.
The OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136.
Vaccinations in Oregon
The OHA reported on Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered the previous days but were recorded in the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The seven-day moving average is now 7,755 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna, and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated immunization data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 143, two fewer than on Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than on Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 162.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information on hospital capacity can be found here.
The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Joséphine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).
|county
|Total number of cases 1
|Total number of deaths 2
|baker
|1035
|15
|Curved on
|3281
|22
|Clackamas
|19043
|235
|Clatsop
|1067
|9
|Colombia
|1942
|29
|coo
|2188
|37
|Crook
|1299
|23
|Curry
|741
|11
|Falls
|10083
|82
|Douglas
|3941
|83
|Gilles
|81
|1
|Grant
|552
|7
|Harney
|435
|ten
|Hood River
|1222
|33
|Jackson
|11614
|147
|Jefferson
|2381
|39
|Josephine
|3647
|72
|Klamath
|4788
|78
|Lake
|470
|8
|way
|13985
|166
|Lincoln
|1453
|21
|Linn
|5707
|81
|Misfortune
|3624
|63
|Marion
|23566
|325
|tomorrow
|1163
|16
|Multnomah
|40519
|614
|Polk
|4033
|56
|Sherman
|70
|1
|Tillamook
|667
|4
|Umatilla
|8645
|87
|union
|1505
|24
|Wallowa
|196
|5
|Wasco
|1458
|30
|Washington
|26898
|249
|Roller
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4802
|79
|Total
|208,136
|2,763
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumed cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence of cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, we will update our accounts accordingly.
2 For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.
ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26
|county
|ELR negative
|ELR positive
|Total ELRs
|Percentage of positivity
|baker
|64
|2
|66
|3.0%
|Curved on
|92
|0
|92
|0.0%
|Clackamas
|864
|33
|897
|3.7%
|Clatsop
|104
|6
|110
|5.5%
|Colombia
|70
|5
|75
|6.7%
|coo
|96
|1
|97
|1.0%
|Crook
|67
|1
|68
|1.5%
|Curry
|54
|12
|66
|18.2%
|Falls
|319
|7
|326
|2.1%
|Douglas
|105
|1
|106
|0.9%
|Gilles
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Grant
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Harney
|33
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Hood River
|359
|16
|375
|4.3%
|Jackson
|34
|3
|37
|8.1%
|Jefferson
|176
|4
|180
|2.2%
|Josephine
|45
|1
|46
|2.2%
|Klamath
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Lake
|447
|32
|479
|6.7%
|way
|64
|0
|64
|0.0%
|Lincoln
|176
|20
|196
|10.2%
|Linn
|36
|1
|37
|2.7%
|Misfortune
|385
|15
|400
|3.8%
|Marion
|9
|2
|11
|18.2%
|tomorrow
|1906
|30
|1936
|1.5%
|Multnomah
|61
|3
|64
|4.7%
|Polk
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|29
|1
|30
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|13
|4
|17
|23.5%
|union
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|29
|0
|29
|0.0%
|Wasco
|1094
|24
|1118
|2.1%
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|187
|2
|189
|1.1%
|Statewide
|6977
|229
|7206
|3.2%
Cumulative ELRs
|county
|ELR negative
|ELR positive
|Total ELRs
|Percentage of positivity
|baker
|13163
|1927
|15090
|12.8%
|Curved on
|155825
|4972
|160797
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|503864
|29939
|533803
|5.6%
|Clatsop
|38248
|1831
|40079
|4.6%
|Colombia
|48358
|2641
|50999
|5.2%
|coo
|52249
|2663
|54912
|4.8%
|Crook
|22646
|1646
|24292
|6.8%
|Curry
|12754
|655
|13409
|4.9%
|Falls
|217226
|12652
|229878
|5.5%
|Douglas
|92917
|4424
|97341
|4.5%
|Gilles
|1385
|63
|1448
|4.4%
|Grant
|7369
|483
|7852
|6.2%
|Harney
|4807
|474
|5281
|9.0%
|Hood River
|35041
|1772
|36813
|4.8%
|Jackson
|242479
|17596
|260075
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|22404
|2247
|24651
|9.1%
|Josephine
|85708
|4296
|90004
|4.8%
|Klamath
|56028
|5493
|61521
|8.9%
|Lake
|6423
|470
|6893
|6.8%
|way
|547607
|16918
|564525
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|47580
|2800
|50380
|5.6%
|Linn
|161900
|10150
|172050
|5.9%
|Misfortune
|28785
|5323
|34108
|15.6%
|Marion
|389227
|35208
|424435
|8.3%
|tomorrow
|8354
|1398
|9752
|14.3%
|Multnomah
|1169506
|61568
|1231074
|5.0%
|Polk
|80517
|5339
|85856
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1581
|79
|1660
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|17215
|676
|17891
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|74342
|9643
|83985
|11.5%
|union
|24039
|1907
|25946
|7.3%
|Wallowa
|3633
|202
|3835
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37748
|1821
|39569
|4.6%
|Washington
|724948
|44485
|769433
|5.8%
|Roller
|791
|34
|825
|4.1%
|Yamhill
|152367
|7871
|160238
|4.9%
|Statewide
|5089034
|301666
|5390700
|5.6%
