Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are no new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday.

The OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported on Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered the previous days but were recorded in the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average is now 7,755 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna, and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated immunization data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 143, two fewer than on Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information on hospital capacity can be found here.

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Joséphine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).

countyTotal number of cases 1Total number of deaths 2
baker103515
Curved on328122
Clackamas19043235
Clatsop10679
Colombia194229
coo218837
Crook129923
Curry74111
Falls1008382
Douglas394183
Gilles811
Grant5527
Harney435ten
Hood River122233
Jackson11614147
Jefferson238139
Josephine364772
Klamath478878
Lake4708
way13985166
Lincoln145321
Linn570781
Misfortune362463
Marion23566325
tomorrow116316
Multnomah40519614
Polk403356
Sherman701
Tillamook6674
Umatilla864587
union150524
Wallowa1965
Wasco145830
Washington26898249
Roller351
Yamhill480279
Total208,1362,763

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumed cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence of cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, we will update our accounts accordingly.

2 For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.

ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26

countyELR negativeELR positiveTotal ELRsPercentage of positivity
baker642663.0%
Curved on920920.0%
Clackamas864338973.7%
Clatsop10461105.5%
Colombia705756.7%
coo961971.0%
Crook671681.5%
Curry54126618.2%
Falls31973262.1%
Douglas10511060.9%
Gilles5050.0%
Grant3030.0%
Harney331342.9%
Hood River359163754.3%
Jackson343378.1%
Jefferson17641802.2%
Josephine451462.2%
Klamath3030.0%
Lake447324796.7%
way640640.0%
Lincoln1762019610.2%
Linn361372.7%
Misfortune385154003.8%
Marion921118.2%
tomorrow19063019361.5%
Multnomah613644.7%
Polk412434.7%
Tillamook291303.3%
Umatilla1341723.5%
union5050.0%
Wallowa290290.0%
Wasco10942411182.1%
Washington2020.0%
Yamhill18721891.1%
Statewide697722972063.2%

Cumulative ELRs

countyELR negativeELR positiveTotal ELRsPercentage of positivity
baker1316319271509012.8%
Curved on15582549721607973.1%
Clackamas503864299395338035.6%
Clatsop382481831400794.6%
Colombia483582641509995.2%
coo522492663549124.8%
Crook226461646242926.8%
Curry12754655134094.9%
Falls217226126522298785.5%
Douglas929174424973414.5%
Gilles13856314484.4%
Grant736948378526.2%
Harney480747452819.0%
Hood River350411772368134.8%
Jackson242479175962600756.8%
Jefferson224042247246519.1%
Josephine857084296900044.8%
Klamath560285493615218.9%
Lake642347068936.8%
way547607169185645253.0%
Lincoln475802800503805.6%
Linn161900101501720505.9%
Misfortune2878553233410815.6%
Marion389227352084244358.3%
tomorrow83541398975214.3%
Multnomah11695066156812310745.0%
Polk805175339858566.2%
Sherman15817916604.8%
Tillamook17215676178913.8%
Umatilla7434296438398511.5%
union240391907259467.3%
Wallowa363320238355.3%
Wasco377481821395694.6%
Washington724948444857694335.8%
Roller791348254.1%
Yamhill15236778711602384.9%
Statewide508903430166653907005.6%

