Glencore Share Price Forecast June 2021

Glencore plc is a 47-year-old multinational company engaged in the metals and minerals mining industry. It is an Anglo-Swiss company which is headquartered in London but Glencores headquarter remains in Baar, Switzerland. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code GLEN and has been under the radar of many investors due to its excellent performance in the past. GLEN has seen healthy growth in the value of its shares this week, making people wonder if it is time to buy GLEN shares? Let’s find the answer through the facts already available and listed in what follows.

Fundamental and technical analysis

Glencore plc is an important player in the industrial minerals and metals industry, as it deals with everything from production, processing, storage, refining, transportation and even marketing of natural resource aspects. . The mining of the world’s most popular metals like iron ore, copper, zinc, cobalt, etc. is also part of the Glencore plcs business.

The company has a market capitalization of 42.13 billion and its share value reached 316.20 today June 25. Glencore has maintained a healthy balance sheet and its income statement looks promising enough to improve with the next earnings report released on August 5.

Technical indicators such as MACD (1.5), SMA (311.85), RSI (51.48) and EMA (312.84) signal a strong BUY for GLEN to take advantage of the coming increases in the value of the action. Buying GLEN at current value could be very beneficial if its growth continues. Experts have seen Glencore plc’s trade rise 105% after COVID-19 wreaked havoc across industry.

Recent developments

The company recently hit the headlines by reopening its mining project (called Mutanda Mining) for copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This project was on hold for the past two years, but now, after the announced restart, it may be another of the company’s achievements. The reopening of the Mutanda mines means a lot as it is the largest cobalt mine in the world and the increase in its demand has reached new heights by global automakers.

Should you buy GLEN shares?

As previously mentioned, while it recently reopened the world’s largest cobalt mine after a 2 year hiatus, Glencore plc’s performance has been off the charts. There is no doubt that GLEN will reach a new high in the coming days. The main competitors of Glencore plc include companies like Anglo American, BHP Group and TC Energy. Considering all the stats and details about this company, GLEN should be part of your portfolio for constant growth.

