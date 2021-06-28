Dodla Dairy will debut in the market today. Will he see a strong list?





Dodla Dairy will debut on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, according to exchange information. Dodla Dairies The 520 crore IPO, which opened for subscription on June 16 and closed on June 18, was subscribed 45.62 times in a price range of 421- 428 each. According to data from IPO Watch, Dodla Dairy traded at a premium of 95 a share in the gray market or 523 against the issue price of 428. The Gray Market is an unofficial stock trading platform and trading begins here after the IPO price is announced. According to Moneycontrol, experts said they expected Dodla Dairy to be listed 15-25% above the issue price of 428 because they cited the reasonable prices and healthy investor response to its IPO. “The gray market indicates chances of decent listing gains for Dodla Dairy. Dodla Dairy, the third largest player in terms of milk supply per day, is well positioned relative to its peers to do well in the long term. Overall, dairy stocks haven’t rewarded investors much or shown extraordinary long-term results, ”Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research, told Moneycontrol. Prashanth Tapse, vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said Dodla Dairy would list at least 510 or 19% premium over the high end of the IPO price of 428. “A decent listing gain appears to be warranted as the issue was well valued with an attractive valuation against other listed dairy companies and given the healthy outlook for the dairy sector going forward,” Tapse said, according to Moneycontrol. The category of qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 84.88 times, that of non-institutional investors 73.62 times and the part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.34 times. The IPO included a new issue of shares worth 50 crore, in addition, an offer to sell up to 1,09 85,444 shares of TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy and Dodla Family Trust. Dodla Dairy won 520 crore of its public issue, including 156 crore from anchor investors. After the IPO of Dodla Dairy, the promoter’s stake in the company fell to 64.17% from the current 68.52% and the public stake improved to 35.83% from 31.48% before the show. Dodla Dairy plans to use the funds raised through the new issue to repay or prepay the debt incurred by the company. The company also said part of the funds would also be used for additional capital expenditure needs. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the primary book managers for the issue. Dodla Dairy, an integrated company based in Hyderabad, was incorporated in 1995 and operated in southern India and Maharashtra. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) agreed to Dodla Dairy to launch its public offering during the last week of April. Dodla Dairy filed draft documents with the capital markets regulator earlier this year.

