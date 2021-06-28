Toronto sets North American record in single day with 26,771 doses administered





A mass vaccination clinic held Sunday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena administered nearly 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, setting a new North American record in a single day. Public health officials say 26,771 doses were given to more than 25,000 adults and nearly 1,300 young people as part of the “Our Winning Shot” initiative, breaking the previous record of 17,003 set in April. Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Officials say they eclipsed the Canadian record with 10,470 doses, which was set in May at a clinic in Thorncliffe Park, just before 2:30 p.m. ET. At around 8:30 p.m., Mayor John Tory tweeted that they had reached their goal of administering 25,000 doses. 25,000 doses ????#TorontoVaccineDay @MLSEPR @MGHToronto @scotia bank @cityoftoronto pic.twitter.com/bVqMdPPzEy – Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) June 28, 2021 A total of 981 first doses were administered while 25,793 seconds were administered. Mayor Tory himself received his second dose on Sunday. He received the Moderna vaccine after receiving AstraZeneca for his first dose on April 10. “I had my first dose with AstraZeneca and I had my second dose with Moderna and I just want people to know because there are people who have a lot of questions about it, it’s been a bit confusing, ”Tory told those waiting to get the shot. at the clinic, trying to allay concerns about mixing the doses. “It’s safe to do what I did, what some of you did – I wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t safe.” The majority of injections given at the clinic were Moderna, while doses of Pfizer were restricted to anyone between the ages of 12 and 17. Toronto has administered more than 3.2 million doses of vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, with 76 percent of Torontonians having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while more than 35 percent have now been fully immunized . As of Saturday, anyone aged 12 to 17 living in Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York is eligible to book a second appointment. accelerated vaccine dose. . Starting Monday at 8 a.m., all adults who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago or a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago will be able to reserve a second dose. accelerated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos