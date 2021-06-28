BIZ BUZZ: Actions in the time of P-Noy

While recently party chairman Benigno Aquino III aka P-Noy was laid to rest on Saturday, stock market participants can recall the bull market that enriched many during his tenure.

On July 1, 2010, the first trading day since P-Noys was inaugurated as 15th President, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed at 3,315.26. Three months after the start of his tenure, the index has crossed the 4000 mark and also the 5000 and 8000 levels in the years to come.

Under the P-Noys term, the PSEi has reached all-time intraday highs 131 times and reached an all-time close on the close 119 times. At one point, new highs were recorded for seven consecutive trading days.

I fondly remember the days when I personally sent stock market updates to President Aquino whenever the market hit new milestones. We must pay tribute to P-Noy and his good governance, which has fostered political stability and transparency which has translated well into strong market performance, said PES President Jose Pardo.

In addition to soaring to new heights, it is also under the term P-Noys that the highest net foreign purchases on the stock exchange have been recorded. It was in 2012, when the local stock exchange recorded net foreign flows worth 109.98 billion pesos. The highest total turnover and average daily turnover posted since 1998, when the PSE began its electronic data recording, was observed in 2013 at 2.55 trillion pesos and 10.52 billion pesos. pesos, respectively.

The largest ever capital increase in PES also occurred during its oversight. This was in 2012, when the raised capital of initial public offers, follow-up offers, share rights offers and private placements, excluding the sale of secondary shares, reached 219.07 billion. of pesos.

All these stock market records during the time of President Aquinos testified to the level of investor confidence in his governance. The strong macroeconomic fundamentals have served as an ideal backdrop for foreign and domestic investors to raise capital and invest in the Philippine stock market, said PSE President Ramon Monzon.

P-Noy had also visited the PES on several occasions for ringing ceremonies during his tenure, commemorating record highs in the stock market.

On June 30, 2016, the last day in power for President Aquinos, the PSEi closed at 7,796.25, meaning that during his six-year tenure, the PSEi climbed 135.2%.

Doris Dumlao-Abadilla

Where credit is due

Few could credit the late President Aquino for his administration’s contributions to building new infrastructure, let alone his public-private partnership (PPP) program, which the current government wasted no time in dismantling in 2016.

Yet a few days before his death, one of Aquinos ‘most successful PPP projects made a surprise appearance as the implementers of President Dutertes’ infrastructure program grouped under the Build, Build, Build (BBB) ​​banner Presented their achievements so far.

When Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade started showing new projects completed under Duterte, he chose to open with Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), arguably the most beautiful and best-run airport in the Philippines. today.

Duterte used equally flattering terms when he inaugurated MCIA’s new passenger terminal under its spectacular vaulted roofs in 2018.

We say surprise because MCIA’s expansion PPP, awarded to Megawide Construction Corp. and Indias GMR Infrastructure in 2014, is not among BBB’s flagship projects. In fact, earlier in the presentation, Bases Conversion and Development Authority CEO Vivencio Dizon incorrectly said that the Aquino administration left them with almost no project to work on. He likely chose to either forget about the 50 or so carry-over P3s from the Aquino era, the remains of which were canceled or scattered through the BBB pipeline, or was unaware that Tugade would highlight one of those P3s minutes later. MCIA’s presentation was a stark reminder that the current administration has yet to start and complete a truly landmark infrastructure project, despite its many accomplishments.

The modernization of Ninoy Aquino International Airport was a potential change, but it was put aside. Even the Skyway 3 from San Miguel Corp. was completed this quarter but was launched during the presidency of Aquinos.

Aquinos PPP has been vilified in part because so few projects have been completed. In fact, infrastructure projects take years to complete and can run into problems with very uncertain results. That’s why legacy projects like the Japan-funded Metro Manila metro and the north-south commuter railroad will be completed years after Duterte’s resignation.

What the Aquinos administration has proven is that the private sector can be a credible partner in building major infrastructure if investors believe the rules are fair and transparent.

The foundations were laid during the Aquinos era, former PPP Center executive director Cosette Canilao told Biz Buzz.

She said some project approvals are taking longer due to the meticulous nature of Aquinos.

He asked lots of questions and wanted to know about the projects inside and out, wary of any potential corruption that has plagued big projects in the past, she said. The first pledges of the PPP also pre-empted much of the policy framework.

This slowed down the process, leading to much of the criticism that has plagued PPPs. And yet the private sector has not given up on P3s and has shown itself to be ready nation-building allies. In total, the private sector has paid around 64 billion pesos in bonus payments to the government for projects.

BBB was clearly built on the foundation laid by Aquino and its predecessors. As the Duterte government enters its final year, the hope is that the next administration would simply follow.

Miguel R. Camus INQ

