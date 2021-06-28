United Airlines takes delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX 8





United Airlines is just weeks away from its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights, and delivery of the first plane took place this weekend. United has scheduled MAX 8 flights in its schedules from mid-July and 40 MAX 8 on order. The Chicago-based airline aims to fly 13 MAX 8s by the end of the year. Boeing delivers United’s first MAX 8 on Sunday The first of those MAX 8s headed east this weekend to United’s hub in Newark. On Sunday, June 27, the UA2708, operated by a MAX 8 registered N27251, departed Seattle’s Boeing Field (BFI). United’s first MAX 8 landed at New York Airport in New York (EWR) around 5:30 p.m. local time. Daily MAX 8 flights to Las Vegas from mid-July United’s MAX 8s will be based at the Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The aircraft will initially serve Newark (EWR) and Las Vegas (LAS) airports. Starting Thursday, July 15, United will trade a MAX 9 for a MAX 8 on the daily UA789 service between Houston and Las Vegas. UA789 departs IAH at 11:58 a.m. local time and arrives in Las Vegas at 12:59 p.m. local time. The return service, UA2106, departs Las Vegas at 1:56 p.m. local time and lands in Houston at 6:57 p.m. local time. The United Airlines MAX 8 are slightly smaller than the MAX 9. At 39.52 meters, the United MAX 8 will carry 166 passengers, including 16 passengers in the first class cabin and 150 passengers in the economy main cabin (including 54 economy class passengers plus seats). In contrast, United’s 42.16-meter MAX 9 aircraft carry 179 passengers, including 20 passengers in the first class cabin and 159 in the main economy cabin (including 42 economy passengers plus seats). Will passengers notice a lot of difference? Most likely, they will. The first class cabin on the MAX 8 is smaller than on the MAX 9. The main economy cabin has also shrunk on the MAX 8. But the likely big hit for the passengers of the MAX will be the TV screens, power outlets. , large overheads. trash cans and WiFi in flight. While passengers in the MAX 9 already benefit from many cabin upgrades, the MAX 8 will be a significant upgrade for passengers who typically fly on flights operated by 737-800 or 737-900 aircraft. This morning @United took delivery of their first @Boeing 737-8 Max N27251, shown here initially for @ EWRairport on his delivery flight. pic.twitter.com/Lh8oceU0BP – King Royal S (@royalscottking) June 27, 2021 Newark welcomes inaugural United MAX 8 flight Las Vegas will not host United’s first MAX 8 paid passenger flight. Congratulations will go to a morning flight from Houston to Newark. On July 15, the UA408 will push back from IAH at 7:00 a.m. local time for the three-and-a-half-hour flight to Newark. This flight is currently operated by Boeing 737-900s. United will offer two MAX 8 roundtrip flights per day between Houston and Newark. As of July 15, the MAX 8’s second daily departure from Houston is UA2327, departing at 4:20 p.m. local time. In the reverse direction, EWR – IAH, the two daily departures are UA1755, pushing back from Newark at 07:55 (local time) and UA2264, departing from EWR at 12:45 (local time). United have been unusually coy about the debut of their MAX 8 jets. A seating map was briefly posted on their website earlier this month before it was taken down. But the airline has confirmed the start date of July 15, and its schedule data online confirms it. The relative silence at United’s Chicago headquarters could have something to do with a much-anticipated announcement on Tuesday. United are expected to officially confirm a new MAX 8 order. United are expected to purchase up to 200 aircraft, including 100 MAX 8. The smooth and understated introduction of the MAX 8 to United’s fleet also reflects the rapid public acceptance of the MAXs in North American skies. It has been just over six months since the MAXs started flying again amid some public reluctance. Now the plane barely turns an eye.







